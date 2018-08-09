Limerick farmer offers to swap straw for All-Ireland final tickets

One Limerick farmer has signalled his willingness to make an unusual bargain to secure tickets to this month's hugely anticipated All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Galway.

The farmer has advertised that he is willing top swap round bales of Barley straw for two tickets for the All Ireland hurling final.

He said a “generous swap is available" and that he will deliver the straw.

The trade for straw remains exceptionally strong, according to cereal growers, with demand being driven by hard-pressed livestock farmers.

29 July 2018; Limerick manager John Kiely speaks to his players following the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Cork and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

One grower in Laois described the level of competition for straw as "savage", with barley straw generally selling for between €27 and €30 per 4x4 bale. He said farmers were generally paying up front in order to secure supplies.

Prices are even higher in the northern half of the country, with farmers from the Six Counties adding to demand.

Up to €35-40 has been quoted for 4x4 bales and a top of €100 for 8x4x4 bales.

"The market for straw is just crazy. It's like a lottery; you'll be paid what you ask for it," said one Louth farmer.