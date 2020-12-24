Lights, camera, action: recalling Telifís Feirme, the farming programme that rivalled ‘The Late, Late’ for audience ratings

Telefís Feirme was presented by Justin Keating, a farmer, veterinary practitioner and professor of veterinary medicine in UCD. PHOTOS COURTESY OF RTE ARCHIVE

At 7:45pm on Tuesday, October 12, 1965, thousands of farmers and Macra na Feirme members assembled in front of rented television sets in church halls countrywide to watch a cutting-edge, black-and-white programme about “modern farming practices”.

It was the premiere transmission of ‘Telefís Feirme’ a novel agricultural education series aired on Telefís Éireann — the national television service which, back then, had just one channel and only broadcast between 6:00pm and 11:30pm.

Having read notes in the farming/local press, each farmer knew the topics for discussion. The programme’s material ranged from how do cows make milk, to why does milk go sour? Other topics included why are farm animals housed, to why feed farm animals at all, how to construct cattle walkways, to how to lamb a ewe?

Though seemingly obvious questions, it was a goal of Telefís Feirme presenter, the late Justin Keating, and producer/director, Sheamus Smith, to enhance farmer knowledge of practical information as each Macra member would be tested on their learnings, by examination, after watching 48 episodes over the course of two years.

Another key goal of the weekly series was to awaken Ireland’s growing urban population to life inside farm gates.

Prime time

While ambitious targets for a programme in the station’s prime time slot, Keating and Smith were onto a winner as audience figures catapulted the programme to ratings that, at times, challenged Gay Byrne’s ‘Late Late Show’.

Fifty-five years later, Sheamus Smith, originally from Ballaghadreen, Co. Roscommon, tells the Farming Independent the secrets to Telefís Feirme’s success.

“I was born in the west of Ireland; we didn’t farm, but my uncles had land and were cattle dealers. I spent my childhood cutting hay and saving turf,” says Sheamus.

“My family moved to Dublin when I was 12; and I started my career working in the Evening Press as a photographer in 1954.

“In 1958 I went to Canada to work in newspapers. I did a film and television course at University of British Columbia, Vancouver, then moved to LA where I worked for, among other people, Walt Disney.

“I returned to Ireland to work in Telefís Éireann [now known as RTÉ] when it was just starting.”

Although Sheamus had an extensive portfolio from his Canadian and Hollywood pursuits, his rural roots started to tug around ‘D4’.

“One of the first ever programmes that Telefís Éireann did was the Ploughing Championships in 1960. I wasn’t involved in that particular programme, but I was involved from the second programme on.

Agricultural advisors

“Coming from the countryside, I loved rural programming. I became producer/director of ‘On the Land’ and in the first year we did a programme in each of the 32 counties.

Then Justin Keating, a farmer, veterinary practitioner and professor of veterinary medicine at UCD Veterinary College, came on the scene

“Justin was working with me when controller of programmes, Gunner Rugheimer, came up with the idea of an agricultural education programme named ‘Telefís Feirme’.”

The first series (in 1965) would offer 48 weekly programmes on farm education and the programmes would be watched by groups of farmers.

“The concept was that it would be organised with Macra na Feirme and agricultural advisors in each county.

“Agricultural advisors were originally under the Department of Agriculture and they had all the traditional hang-ups about being civil servants. But when the advisors were referred to An Foras Talúntais they became a different breed of animal, they were liberated.

“The new ones were much more modern in attitude so the television programme would be based around Macra and these new agricultural advisors who would become ‘group leaders’.

Entertainment

“Thousands of young farmers gathered in Macra groups in every village and town to watch Telefís Feirme. We mailed out notes to group leaders before the programme aired to tell them what it was about and suggesting questions for discussion afterwards.”

To ensure farmers committed to participating, Telefís Éireann aired an entertainment programme immediately after Telefís Feirme which they also watched before their discussion groups began.

“The entertainment programme was a draw to make sure they turned up. Not everyone in Ireland had televisions back then, particularly in rural areas. Most were rented so it was a huge advantage to watch television because they didn’t have it at home.

“The Department paid for television rentals, a deal was made with Pye or Philips through local television shops and a set was provided to church halls or wherever meetings were held.

“Amazingly all of them survived; none were stolen. That’s the way it all happened.”

The programme was mainly filmed in studio. “Essentially it was a 20-minute lecture with inserts and live graphics. But the magic was how Justin presented practical farming information in a very entertaining way.

“He was an fantastic communicator and scriptwriter. His charisma was unique to television. In agricultural terms, he would have been a Ryan Tubridy such was his extraordinary appeal.

“He would write down ideas and present them to camera without a script. We had none of the sophistication of today. If you started the programme and made a mistake you did it again, you couldn’t stop a tape.

“Telefís Feirme was up there with all prime time programmes. It attracted two thirds, if not three thirds, of the audience who watched The Late Late Show [circa 650,000].

“We held the slot and increased viewership rather than decreased it, which is what one had expected might happen with a farming programme.

“We captured the urban viewer too. Okay, they had nothing else to watch, but, at the same time, they didn’t switch off.

“We got a hugely positive response from press critics writing for the standard viewer — not for a farming audience.

“Justin won a Jacob’s Award [the first national television awards] and I got an award at the Berlin International Agricultural Film Festival 1968 for the production. Television companies in Sweden, Japan and Malta then copied our concept.”

Sheamus firmly believes the programme had “a huge impact” on improving farm management/farm systems, as evidenced by the end-of-series examinations supervised by the Department.

Certificates

“We gave out a thousand certificates of completion; they were hung up in farmhouses nationwide. We also ran a competition and brought the top six places — five men and one lady — to Denmark for a week to visit farms. The trip was filmed by Seamus Deasy.

“There was great cooperation because the agricultural community knew what we were trying to do, they were fascinated by it and I think the sector really benefitted in the long-run.”

The success of ‘Telefís Feirme’, which ran for two years, coincided with an era of “innovative” agricultural journalism.

Sheamuse also highlights the “remarkable and “influential” legacies of the late Paddy O’Keeffe, former editor of the Irish Farmers Journal; the late Jim Norton (the first agricultural reporter in a national newspaper when he was appointed to the Irish Independent in 1957; the late Michael Dillon, broadcaster, journalist and presenter of ‘Mart and Market’ the radio bulletin on RTÉ from 1962 ; and the late Joe Murray who was head of agricultural programmes at RTÉ from 1969.

“Farming journalism didn’t exist until people like Paddy, Jim, Michael and Joe invented it. We were part of that group that made farming important to the ordinary person and to the farming community.

“Milk comes from cows, but Dublin people didn’t know that. There were people living in Dublin in the 1940s and 1950s who never saw a green field.

“But every week Telefís Éireann broadcasted two hours of farming programmes which was a lot considering it only went on air between 6:00pm and 11:30pm. It was a huge percentage really.

“At Telefís Feirme we knew farmers were very smart people and that’s the image we focused on delivering, helped by An Foras Talúntais and Macra.

“Together we made farming fashionable among urban audiences. Suddenly they realised there was a whole world they didn’t know existed and I believe it raised the profile of Irish agriculture enormously.”

The swinging 60s: ‘We were doing what amounted to sex education...it had universal appeal for the general public’

Telefís Feirme amounted to “sex education” for its loyal weekly viewership between 1965 and 1967, says its acclaimed director/producer.

Reflecting on the variety of practical content covered by the pioneering agricultural education series — which aired to mass audiences via national television service Telefís Éireann [now known as RTÉ] —

Sheamus Smith vividly remembers some “golden moments”.

“We had a live sheep in the studio in a pen which was very unique at the time.

Rubber lamb

“Some of our most innovative shows incorporated live graphics made by a Dutch man named Gerrit van Gelderen; there were no computer-generated graphics back then

“When Gerrit made a wooden ewe and Justin gave birth to a rubber-foamed lamb from the right end of the ewe it was quite dramatic stuff.

“Most people hadn’t seen the giving of birth on television anywhere. We garnered a huge audience from the general public because we were teaching things unheard of on television.

“We were doing what would have amounted to sex education; we were talking about the animals, but they are the same as people.

“Nobody else was doing that, so it had universal appeal to the general public.”

The show’s animation was also done in “a very primitive way”.

“Gerrit made a tractor that he could blow his cigarette smoke through the exhaust pipe to make it look like the tractor was running; it was very exciting.

Innovation

“That was innovation by all standards compared to what television was producing then.”

After Telefís Feirme, Sheamus got involved in current affairs programmes.

He became deputy editor and then editor of flagship RTÉ programme ‘7 Days’ (equivalent to RTÉ Prime Time today) holding the role for many years.

Sheamus’ career continued to soar throughout the 1970s.

He was appointed managing director of Ardmore Studios (the national film studios) in 1975; and later retired the longest-serving film censor in the history of the state in 2003.

Sheamus remained connected to farming.

“I still watch farming programmes; I watch ‘Ear to the Ground’ and I stay in touch with farming news.

“Telefís Feirme was a programme of its time; it was a huge success and one of the earliest high points in my career.

“I treasure my award, it’s on my bookcase in the living room – it’s a silver sheaf of wheat.”

Justin Keating joined the Labour Party and was appointed a Government minister in 1973. He lost his seat at the 1977 General Election, but

was elected to Seanad Éireann on the Agricultural Panel, serving there until 1981.

In later life, he became president of the Humanist Society of Ireland and died in 2009, one week before his 80th birthday.

Online Editors