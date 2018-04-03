Lifeboat volunteer (19) to fulfil dream of living on a farm - despite having 'no experience whatsoever'

He grew up close to sea and volunteers with Fenit Lifeboat but Aaron Williams' first love is farming and now, thanks to RTÉ, he is getting a chance to fulfil his dream.

