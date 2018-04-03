Lifeboat volunteer (19) to fulfil dream of living on a farm - despite having 'no experience whatsoever'
He grew up close to sea and volunteers with Fenit Lifeboat but Aaron Williams' first love is farming and now, thanks to RTÉ, he is getting a chance to fulfil his dream.
Aaron has been chosen to go and live on farm for three weeks for the RTÉ agricultural series 'Big Week On the Farm' - an opportunity he is thrilled to get.
Though he has no background in farming and no experience whatsoever it is something he has always been interested in.
"I have always been interested in agriculture and when I saw the ad for the RTE programme on Facebook I said this was my chance.
"My father is a truck driver and he delivers feed to farms so that was how I started to like it."
Aaron (19), the son of John and Jennifer, had taken a year off after finishing school in Mercy Mounthawk to decide what to do and he is now hoping that this farm experience might help him get into the farming life.
"My parents were surprised when I told them first, they weren't expecting it but they're very supportive," he revealed to The Kerryman.
Aaron started work on a Dairy farm in Dungarvan last week and is loving the farming life.