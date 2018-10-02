Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 2 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Letter: How many people would give up the use of their tractor for weeks just to accommodate a ‘lady’?

Stock image.
Stock image.

Sir — I could not start my tractor on Monday last week, having previously used it some days before to shift some silage bales. Was the battery flat, was the starter stuck, had I a flat tyre?

The answer to all these questions was no, it was due to something entirely different.

The answer was that I was being held to ransom and partially blackmailed by a particular ‘lady’. Did I have a run-in with this ‘lady’, did I offend her in any way, was she in charge of a farm or other financial body that I owed money to, or a member of An Garda Siochana checking to see had I insurance or tax on said tractor?

The answer once again was no to all these questions.

In fact, I had supplied this ‘lady’ with a meal on several occasions, on her arriving at my doorstep and looking very hungry. In fact, she brought some of her cousins on occasions to be fed, and they were always given a meal as well. So why, then, was she stopping me from using my tractor to do my farm work?

Well Mrs Thrush, as I later found out to be the name of my ‘bird’, was in fact after doing something to the starter of my tractor — she was after setting up and building her home on top of said starter. She was, of course, of the feathered variety and had laid three eggs in the nest, and this is what led to my dilemma.

On ringing the local conservation society, I was informed that they usually get one similar incidence each year, and perhaps I could use the tractor as long as it was left back in the same place and position, but it would be better

if I could just leave it until Mrs Thrush had reared her family.

Also Read

So I have had to borrow another tractor to do my farm tasks, while Mrs Thrush sits comfortably on her eggs in her home on my tractor, until her brood has hatched out and left their temporary home — and probably called with her to my doorstep to be given a meal as well.

I have been told since that it is a lucky omen having her build her nest in such a manner and place, but I wonder how many people would do as I have done and given up the use of their tractor for so many weeks just to accommodate a ‘lady’?

Murt Hunt,

Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo

This Letter Appeared in the Sunday Independent on September 30, 2018.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

FA President Joe Healy.

Beef Forum goes ahead but farm leaders won't be there
97pc of cattle herds are designated as bTB-free.

Radical TB plan could restrict reactor herds
Huber Technik cow mattress

New mattress to give home comforts to cows
Even a modestly sized contracting outfit can very quickly run up a fuel bill of €80,000 or €90,000.

Petrol, diesel, coal to go up in Budget
A retailer recently ran a promotion offering free carrots and potatoes when customers bought roast beef.

Agriculture MEPs agree laws on unfair trading practices
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said in July that the Government is making plans to secure food supply in the event of a no-deal Brexit (Aaron Chown/PA)

Britain looking at regulatory checks for Brexit Irish border fix
A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a car. Stock picture

'Do not challenge these people': Farmers urged to call Gardai if they see...