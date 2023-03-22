Farming

Landowners can now rent out derelict houses refurbished with Government grant

A grant of up to a maximum of €30,000 available for the refurbishment of vacant or derelict properties. Stock Image. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Landowners who avail of Government grant aid to refurbish derelict houses can now also rent them out, in a move to help ease the housing crisis.

A grant of up to a maximum of €30,000 towards the refurbishment of vacant or derelict properties had been restricted to properties that are or would be the principal private residence.

