Landowners can now rent out derelict houses refurbished with Government grant

Landowners who avail of Government grant aid to refurbish derelict houses can now also rent them out, in a move to help ease the housing crisis.

A grant of up to a maximum of €30,000 towards the refurbishment of vacant or derelict properties had been restricted to properties that are or would be the principal private residence.

The move is in response to the long-running housing crisis and was part of a package of Government measures in a counter-motion to Sinn Féin’s private members’ motion seeking to extend the controversial eviction ban, which was debated in the Dáil last night.

The Croi Conaithe refurbishment scheme has now been extended to include properties which are made available for rent and not just owner-occupied from May 1, 2023. Grant rates will also be reviewed.

The scheme's eligibility date for properties has also been changed to include properties built prior to 2007 with effect from May 1, 2023.

A grant of up to a maximum of €30,000 is available for the refurbishment of vacant and derelict properties, including the conversion of a property which has not been used as residential previously.

Where the refurbishment costs are expected to exceed the standard grant of up to €30,000, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available where the property is confirmed by the applicant to be derelict (i.e. structurally unsound and dangerous) bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000.

Under the rules of the scheme, a property is deemed to be vacant if it has been vacant and unoccupied for two years or more.

Confirmation of vacancy can be validated and verified by the use of, for example, utility bills, which can help determine vacancy periods (e.g. pattern of usage or disconnection) or such other proofs as are available to the satisfaction of the local authority.

Confirmation of vacancy must be validated and verified by the local authority prior to grant approval.

An SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme Grant can also be drawn down in combination with this grant. Works covered by SEAI Better Energy Homes Scheme will therefore not be covered.

The Government package on housing will also allow Nursing home residents to keep all income raised from renting their family home under significant changes to the Fair Deal scheme.

Under the Fair Deal scheme currently, nursing home residents can keep 60pc of rental income they get from their former residence.

Before changes to the scheme were introduced by Minister for Older People Mary Butler last November, people could keep only 20pc of rental income and 80pc went towards their nursing home care.

The Government is now planning to allow those in nursing homes to keep all revenue raised from renting out their home. However, they will have to pay tax on the income they raise.