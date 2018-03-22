Kerry landowners on board for new rail line greenway plan after getting key concessions

LANDOWNERS who were initially opposed to plans to extend the Great Southern Trail from West Limerick into Listowel when they were first mooted are now fully on board with the project.

The Kerryman reports that it's one of two major developments in the project announced last week that are set to realise an attraction many believe will be worth millions in tourist euros annually to the North Kerry region.

This first official indication of the landowners' change of view comes as massive relief to the thousands of keen walkers and cyclists in the region supporting the project amid deep uncertainty in recent years. The other major development announced last week is that Kerry County Council has now started designing the new route, having cleared the old railway line on which the greenway will run of vegetation in recent months.

It was a visit to the Deise Greenway in Waterford that convinced the landowners of the potential for a trail design that would address all their concerns. Their subsequent change of opinion was this week credited by the Authority as the key factor in bringing the project to such an advanced stage.