Just 4 homes retrofitted under Just Transition since 2019

'The effect of the Just Transition Fund on the region has been anything but positive,' warns Cowen

Just four homes have been retrofitted since the Government’s Midlands Retrofit Programme was announced in November 2019, it has emerged.

The figure is outlined by Taoiseach Michaél Martin in a correspondence to Offaly TD Barry Cowen regarding the delivery of Just Transition to the region.

It follows months of local frustration over the slow pace of roll-out on new employment initiatives for communities in Longford, Offaly and Westmeath that are continuing to grapple with the sudden closure of the peat industry. Plus, its several knock-on implications for horticulture peat production, turf cutting and bog rewetting.

The concerns were raised this week at a meeting between the Taoiseach, Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey, deputy Cowen, Climate Minister Eamon Ryan and other Government TDs in a bid “to get the process back on track”.

Prior to the meeting, in a letter to deputy Cowen, who in April launched a blistering attack on the “snail pace” delivery of the programme, the Taoiseach insisted “good progress is being made”.

On retrofitting, which he described as “an essential part” of Just Transition, the Taoiseach said: “The Department of Housing is delivering the Midlands Retrofit Programme and substantial progress will occur over the summer months. I have been informed that 750 local authority homes will benefit from retrofitting works by the end of 2021.

“To date, works have been completed on four properties, work is on site on a further 60, contracts have been offered for work on 217 properties, 373 are being tendered, and surveying is continuing on 231 other properties to create an ongoing pipeline of projects.”

While Mr Martin contended that Covid-19 restrictions have “had an impact on the speedy implementation” of Just Transition, he said the Programme for Government commits to ensuring the exit from peat is managed “in a fair way”.

He said “significant state funding” has been allocated to support those affected by the closure of the peat-fired power stations and the end of peat harvesting by Bord na Móna (BNM), which includes plans to invest in new, greener business activities.

He said the transition is “central” to the new Climate Action Plan; and that 16 projects are underway to the tune of €1.2m which will create over 200 jobs. Plus, he said €108m has been approved by Government for BNM's peatlands rehabilitation scheme, with BNM providing an additional €18m.

Reality

Despite these ambitions, deputy Cowen, who sought the high-level progress meeting on Thursday, said the reality on the ground “is anything but positive".

“Covid should have had no impact on the delay in approving and funding for projects - all of the public sector was operational throughout.

“Obstacles not anticipated early on, for example, state aid rules, as well as an overly bureaucratic system of checks and verification, have caused the delay.”

He said the Just Transition Commissioner requires “statutory powers”.

“One of the commissioner’s key terms of reference is to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including BNM and ESB, but this is currently at the mercy of their goodwill.

“BNM has not shared its future land use vision. Only Government can hold BNM accountable for this.”

Impacted communities, he says, “remain sceptical” of the quality of jobs to be created.

“The effect of the Just Transition Fund on the region has been anything but positive – its administration by the Department has been criticised by all stakeholders.

“The Department of Environment has failed to share information on the projects with the Midlands Regional Transition Team (MRTT). We have a situation where the MRTT were charged with upskilling BNM workers for employment opportunities without knowing the details of the employment opportunities being created by the fund.

On the retrofitting update, he said: “Just four properties have been completed to date, yet this was announced in November 2019. How will a further 746 local authority homes have benefited by the end of this year?”

‘Frank’

Speaking to the Irish Independent after the meeting, deputy Cowen said “it was frank and constructive”.

“We made suggestions to get this process back on track. I believe the Taoiseach was receptive and assured those present of his offices efforts to improve structures, speed and targeted delivery.

“I would expect that when we meet again in September we will have progressed with: definite resources and implementation of projects once grants are approved for Offaly County Council and the Just Transition team – this would mean transferring the adjudication, administration and delivery of the projects from the Department.

“Also commitment to investigate the relaxation of rules that seeks matching funding from community projects.

“More aggressive engagement with ESB in relation to plans for former power plants in Lanesborough and Shannonbridge, ensuring specific ESB funding exclusively for those communities.

“Rate supplements for future years for Offaly and Longford in lieu of 20pc rates income loss to the two local authorities. A review/audit of state land usage in the midlands, especially BNM.

“Engagement with midlands Oireachtas members on the territorial plan with emphasis on ensuring its focus is on Offaly and Longford especially and Laois/Westmeath too when it comes to the EU Commission’s €77m scheme.

“And a response to the horticulture sector’s needs as a result of the cessation of peat extraction on bogs in excess of 30ha,” deputy Cowen said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: “The Taoiseach had a very fruitful and positive meeting with the Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey and TDs.

“At the meeting concerns were raised about the speed of delivery of some of the schemes and some sensible suggestions were offered. The Government will follow this up with TDs, opposition and senators.”