Judge directs proposals to resolve ICA election dispute

A set of proposals aimed at resolving proceedings brought against the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA) are to be furnished early next week, the High Court heard.

A set of proposals aimed at resolving proceedings brought against the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA) are to be furnished early next week, the High Court heard.

On Friday, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh directed lawyers acting for the ICA to serve a set of proposals aimed at dealing with concerns raised in actions brought by Patrica Madden in relation to the organisation she has been a member of for some 39 years.

The concerns arise out recent elections for several positions including president on the ICA's national executive. Earlier this week, Ms Madden secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining the ICA from filling any vacancies on its board, including national president, treasurer, secretary and regional presidents.

Ms Madden, who is representing herself, claims those positions were not filled, following a postal vote, at the ICA AGM in May. Ms Madden, who claims the ICA has acted in breach of its constitution in respect of the ballot, says she has taken the actions not for personal gain but to protect the organisation.