John Hayes considers himself lucky to have finished on his own terms, without major injury and with the land to keep him grounded

For the last decade John Hayes has farmed his land in Cappamore, Limerick, where he is a Hereford Prime farmer Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

It is 10 years since John Hayes called himself anything but a farmer.

Not that the man they called ‘The Bull’ ever shied away from a day’s work during his life as the cornerstone of the Ireland team, but once December 27, 2011 came and went, he returned to Cappamore and left the rugby boots behind.

