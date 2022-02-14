John Hayes considers himself lucky to have finished on his own terms, without major injury and with the land to keep him grounded

It is 10 years since John Hayes called himself anything but a farmer.

Not that the man they called ‘The Bull’ ever shied away from a day’s work during his life as the cornerstone of the Ireland team, but once December 27, 2011 came and went, he returned to Cappamore and left the rugby boots behind.

Some say that retirement is one of two deaths a sportsperson endures. The loss of mission, the removal of routine and the process of extracting yourself from a group of colleagues with whom you’ve chased a cause for so long is tough for many to take.

Hayes was Ireland’s first Test centurion, a two-time Heineken Cup winner with Munster and a Lion who rose from relative latecomer to the sport to one of its most celebrated players.

Not that he’s too interested in self-congratulation.

This, of course, is the man who removed himself from the 2009 Grand Slam celebrations to be with his family and on the farm.

Throughout his career, the land kept him grounded, an escape from the intensity of big-match preparation.

For a decade, he’s been fully focused on the daily routine that comes with a herd of 44 cattle and the rhythm of life on the farm. And he does so content that when he walked in studded boots he extracted every last bit out of himself in the red and green jerseys.

“It’s strange when you finish,” Hayes says.

“It’s definitely strange the first days and weeks after you finish that, you just kind of go, ‘I’m not doing that anymore’.

“Really, it’s something that has just taken over. You’re not training and it’s not because you’re injured. You’re not training because it’s a week off. You’re just not training anymore. You just don’t have to do it anymore. It’s not what you do anymore. You’re not in the system. You’re not considered, you’re finished and done.

“So, you just have to start looking at something else.

“For me, luckily enough, I think I played on until I was old. I was 38, like.

“And the last year of it, I was starting to struggle to keep going and things were starting to get sore and all that.

“From that point of view, while it was tough at the time, I’m delighted I did it, because now I know that I didn’t want to do it anymore.

“If I got injured, I might be thinking ‘Jesus, I could have had another year’ or if I got old and there’s no contract, I might have said, ‘Jesus, I deserved another year, I wanted another year’. I don’t have any of that.

“I knew I got to the absolute end of what I could do physically and enjoyed it as much as I could. When I came to the end, I was absolutely happy to go.

“I enjoyed my last day. I saw fellahs retiring for Munster or whatever and they were crying and everything like that, genuinely.

“Well, I woke up here in the morning of the last match, and I was absolutely happy.

“I went in, played my last game inside in Thomond Park and we won and all. I knew it was time for me to go, whereas the other fellahs maybe were missing it because it was early for them, but it wasn’t for me.

“The timing was perfect.”

Despite locking down countless scrums at the highest level, Hayes walked away in good health. In the last year, his neck has started to stiffen.

“Just turning in the car, ’tis all mirrors now – there’s no looking backwards when parking,” he says. “Fiona (his wife) is a physio, she keeps on top of that.

“When you hear of other fellahs who finished up . . . I’ve no issues like that.

“I do have to get out to work. So, I am thankfully able enough to do it, the neck is the only thing. I remember when I finished I was the only fellah who wasn’t wearing any strapping on any part of me. Everyone else was strapping off ankles. I didn’t have to strap anything to finish.

“Some people are unlucky. Sometimes I think it might be because I came to the game a bit later. And other things. I generally think there’s just luck in it. Some people’s make-up of their body is just able to take it more – other people just get injured all the time.

“Sometimes, when you look at someone maybe like Joey Carbery at the moment you go, ‘Jesus, how can he just not catch a break?’ It’s just one thing after another, where you just hope for someone like him that he just won’t get injured. It’s tough.

“So, I just was the way I was. I never bulked up massively, I wasn’t someone who was kind of light and trying to bulk up to a kind of unnaturally bigger weight whereas sometimes fellahs struggled. I looked after myself as well, I didn’t drink and stuff.”

Recently, Hayes has been coaxed back into donning a tracksuit and helping out at Bruff RFC.

He works with the senior team on their scrummaging, while he also lends a hand with his son Bill’s U-10s. Which, we wonder, is more challenging?

“The under-10s!” he says with a smile. “Trying to keep their attention, you literally split them up and then you look around and the other fellahs are rolling around on the ground behind you. ’Tis good craic, they all get up and say thanks at the end of the session. We’ve good numbers, a country club like Bruff, we’ve 35 or 36 under-10s.”

With the seniors, he’s slowly reconnecting with all the information he processed as a player.

“Stuff is coming back to me, because I haven’t done it for a few years and then when you start seeing it,” he says.

“Sometimes you kind of took it for granted that you knew it. Some of these fellahs don’t know it, so you would kind of go back to basics and describe things, explain what scenarios are going to be like, what might happen.

“And, so it took a while to get used to, for me to coach because I hadn’t ever really coached. Like, it’s a whole different thing; talking to a player compared to when players talk amongst themselves. You kind of have to learn a different way how to explain.”

He still goes to the internationals when he can, particularly now Bill (9), Roisín (12) and Sally (15) have developed an interest. His own last Six Nations game was that disappointing final day in Croke Park against Scotland, a rare low point in a career full of highs.

One of the great days came in just his third appearance, as Ireland ended their long wait for a win away to France. It would be his only win in Paris and he still treasures it.

“We kind of got going, we got successful and won a few games on the road at Munster and then just the way things were going,” he recalls.

“I got a chance. If you’re talking about playing in Paris, I suppose what they say about experience – we didn’t have experience going out there, but we didn’t have bad experiences.

“If you have experience, but if they are bad ones, it’s not good. Like you might be better off having none. A lot of us had never been out there, we didn’t have the experience of getting hammered.”

He’s never met Tadhg Furlong, but he’s an admirer of the man who has taken on the mantle as Ireland’s No 3 from Mike Ross, who came in for Hayes.

“Furlong is a brilliant player, he’d have been a brilliant player 30 years ago,” he says. “He’s a brilliant player now. It’s the way they’re expected to play. Now, he’s able to play that way. They are getting coached and they’re encouraged and there is coaching in it, but it’s a talent as well.

“That’s it. And we’re lucky to have him at the moment. You’re only ever passing through, but he’s certainly setting a standard for the next fellah.

“I’ve never bumped into him at anything, any time I’ve seen him interviewed he looks like he loves what he’s doing.”

It’s Furlong’s jersey now, but Hayes doesn’t look back on his own time with anything other than fondness.

“I’d like to have won a bit more probably, I suppose that would be the same as anyone. With Munster, I’d love to have another Heineken Cup and maybe another Grand Slam or two,” he says.

“Small, little things. But not really, I don’t have anything hanging over me. Seeing Ireland beat New Zealand, that’s something I’d like to have done, but I don’t lie in bed thinking about it.”

