John Connell: We farmers were frontline workers in the fight against Covid

It’s hard to believe. It all seems like a dream but the great pendulum has swung back in our favour after nearly two years. The virus which has laid low our nation, our world, has come to a sort of end.

With the Government announcement last week we all sighed with relief as our ‘Freedom Day’ landed. It’s rightly a cause for celebration.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, said it has been a tough two years but he was now off for a pint — after a long time away, one imagines.

There was similar mirth on Birchview Farm with smiles and happiness in the knowledge that the worst, perhaps, was over. Covid has been a factor in our lives for nearly two years and with that has come all sorts of changes, good and bad.

Read More

For me, I was glad to have the farm. I took to looking at the sheep each day, it was a break from the cottage and a way to reconnect with the land. We farmers played our role too and kept food on the shelves, something that can’t be forgotten. We were frontline workers too.

For a number of months during the pandemic I didn’t write at all, instead I devoted myself to the farm doing the work that needed to be done and taking a break from the literary world which didn’t seem so important in the face of the greatest challenge of a generation.

Technology came to agriculture in a big way during the pandemic. Farm walks went digital, mart sales — our great café society —moved from in-person to video options where live bids could be put on an animal without even being in the mart.

It was a change that perhaps will be here to stay. We Zoomed, we watched, we bid. Farming entered the 21st century in a way like never before.

There are, of course, those who can’t wait to get back to the ringside who will revel in the meeting and chats, in the mart fray and the whole excitement of travelling around the country. That’s all back on the cards now thanks to our doctors and scientists.

Read More

Modernity helped defeat Covid but so too did normal people. We all played our roles, we all gave something to the cause. For me, the pandemic brought these 12 sheep of mine, put a stake in my future on this land. I have watched and learned from them. They have been teachers showing me the new way to farm on this holding.

Covid is hopefully over, for now, moving instead into an endemic stage or rather something we can live with.

I hope that this is the case. There’s a whole lot of living to be done again. People we want to visit, pints we want to drink and lives we want to live.

Perhaps this is the end of the beginning. I’m OK with that as I hope, dear reader, you are too.

John Connell lives and farms in Co Longford