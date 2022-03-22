John Connell: Trees and forests have value far beyond just timber and kindling

Prof Wangari Maathai in 2005 with a tree that she planted in the Newlands forest in South Africa. Photo: Getty

Mystical: Some trees were seen as having magical powers in ancient Ireland

I’ve been thinking a great deal about trees this week; there’s still a little time left to plant and I’d like to get it done before the month is out.

This is spurred on by a number of driving forces: the need to do our bit for the environment; leaving a living legacy; and a short book by Wangari Maathai, a Kenyan visionary who was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

From a farming family, she studied in America but returned to Africa and in 1977 formed the Green Belt movement.

They work with women to plant trees — tackling deforestation and soil erosion. They have planted 51 million trees and provided tens of thousands of women with forestry and environmental training.

Reading Prof Maathai’s short book The World We Once Lived In was an education for me about the need for forestation not just in Africa but here.

Once this land, this country was covered in trees; we were the great forest-dwelling people of Europe. We interacted with the trees and perhaps saw them as gods, as other early peoples did.

For example, there were seven ‘magical’ trees in Ireland, each with their own powers.

The tree, as the writer John Berger said, was a presence and we used them as the great measurements of life. They were the basis for understanding time but also size, for they sought the sky and the earth with their roots and branches.

But by the turn of the 1600s, less than 20pc of Ireland was covered in forests.

Great work is now being done in revert hundreds of years of deforestation, but Maathai’s book made me realise that there is not just a commercial need for forests — they are many more things: environmental, spiritual and beauty.

Maathai says in her wonderful little book that in 1997 a coalition of scientists estimated the total value of the planet’s ecosystemic services was $33 trillion or almost double the then gross national product of the USA.

Wangari writes that ensuring the survival of 30,000ac of mangrove trees in Vietnam cost $1m but saved $7m a year in maintenance costs for the country’s dykes.

Trees and forests have value far beyond just timber and kindling.

The way Maathai talks about trees inspires you to do more yourself.

The saplings I hope to plant won’t create any great forests but they will add to the landscape and help me add to my living legacy upon our patch of the global home of humanity.

John Connell lives and farms in Co Longford