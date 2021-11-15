John Connell: Open your eyes and your mind in the early morning — it’s amazing what you might see

Some lessons are best learned early in the morning when the dew is still on the grass and the autumn light, which is slow, is still dawning over the fields.

I walk up to see my 12 girls each morning in the upper ground.

The walk is a kilometre or more from the yard up by the river and the new paddocks.

In the distance, I can see Cairn Hill sprouting each day anew from the sky. At times great clouds cover it, making the hill look like a mountain, and in that I take great delight.

The hill is the highest point in the midlands; it known in the long ago as Sliabh Uillind after Uillead of the Red Spear. It is an ancient space. It is made of Devonian sandstone and conglomerates. These rocks are found from the east coast of America through Ireland and Britain and on to Norway.

But it is to the Ordovician slate found in the northern parts of the county that I have the greatest love for. This stone is old, some 485 million years old, and the remnants of a former ocean floor.

If the creation of the world were a day, a report on the geology of Longford says the slate on Cairn Hill would have been formed at 9.28pm.

From the river, a heron rises up from the water, disturbed by my footsteps. I watch him lope slowly across the sky up towards the upper ground.

Herons have always fished this river as long as we have been here. It seems through all these long years that it has been the same heron all this time fishing and flying, loping and banking, but it has been the fathers and sons and sons of sons that have tilled this water, eating its goodness, savouring its health.

They are generations in this place. They are as much farmers as we.

As the river flows, I flow across the puddles and the muck and hear the rhythm of my wellingtons. I like the sound of wet earth. It is poetic. It lets you know you are alive and to watch where you walk. It is just as well that I like it because this is hard ground.

Read More

At last, I come to the river field and see my 12 girls. They are sharing the field with the rest of the commercial flock, but so far, there is a bit of a cold war going on, with the hoggets and the resident ewes not mixing.

I do not worry, though — it will not always be that way. They will come to know each other. They will come to be hefted, as the English shepherd James Rebanks calls the attachment to space by sheep. They will be hefted to their comrades too.

The walk is good for me. It keeps me active. It keeps me fresh. It’s strange all the things we notice in the quiet of a morning. If we’re lucky, we can see the world in creation on these dawning days.





John Connell lives and farms in Longford