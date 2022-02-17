John Connell: My Japanese hero whose radical ‘do-nothing’ theory transformed farming

Reading is one of the great joys of life, from this supplement on a Tuesday to the weekend papers.

In reading we come to learn about the world and take it all into account.

This week, I’ve been reading an inspiring book by the Japanese farmer and writer Masanobu Fukuoka.

is a short work numbering only 80 pages and yet it has left me thinking about the land, the farm, indeed all farming on this island.

Fukuoka was born in 1913 in rural Japan, a country that had jumped from a feudal society to a modern nation in a few short years. He studied in the local agricultural college and became an agricultural scientist and later specialised in plant pathology.

In 1937 he contracted pneumonia and nearly died. This experience led him to question everything in the world.

He began to wonder about Western agricultural methods and even questioned Darwin’s theory of evolution, putting forward his own theory called the ‘dharma wheel’ theory of flux in all things.

He quit his job and took up a small neglected citrus orchard in the foothills of the family farm and began his radical experiment of natural farming or “do nothing” farming. It was one of the great experiments of farming.

Fukuoka decided to not till or plough the soil, removed pesticides and other sprays, and resorted to planting seeds through clay seed balls, fertilised by a sheet of natural straw.

The experiment took time and nuance to pay off. World War II interrupted his work, but he returned to the farm after Japan surrendered and began to intensify his study.

Raising rice and barley from his no-till method, his yields began to increase.

To some the question of insect damage on crops was a worry but Fukuoka says a natural amount of loss was part of the process — these plants were weaker and more prone to damage, so in allowing all to grow, the strongest would ripen and lead to better, hardier varieties moving forward into the next generation.

The natural farming method exploded onto the world stage when the quiet farmer published The One Straw Revolution, which detailed not only the theory and practicality of do-nothing farming but also his philosophy on the earth and humanity’s role in the great world.

I am enrapt with this new farming hero. He dedicated many years to restoring desert climates in India and to his own small farm.

His is a lesson that even on a small, average farm, great things can be achieved.

In ways he has re-energised me in my relationship with the earth. We all need farming heroes. They provide us with new ways of seeing the world and new ways of being in relationship to the earth.

Fukuoka died in 2008 but his lessons live on we can all learn something from his quiet, simple revelations about the world.

John Connell lives and farms in Co Longford