Joe Barry: It doesn’t take much to help the wildlife on our farms

A few weeks ago, I heard one of our terriers barking in a very agitated manner. Hurrying to see what was wrong, I found the cause of her alarm was an adult hedgehog with five babies, about the size of my fist, all curled up tightly in defensive balls.

They were in a small shelter belt close to the farmyard, and not having seen a hedgehog for many decades, I was delighted at this discovery. I immediately placed the family in a box and moved them to safety in adjoining terrier-free woodland.

Hopefully they will quickly gain sufficient weight to hibernate and see them through the winter.

This was one more sighting of wild animals that were once common on my farm but had become very scarce in recent times.

However, it has been a bumper year for encountering mammals that had been absent for so long. Red squirrels have returned since the greys departed, presumably thanks to the pine martens which are now a frequent if fleeting sight, and bird numbers have definitely increased.

Red squirrels have returned to Joe's woodland since the greys departed

Red squirrels have returned to Joe's woodland since the greys departed

Would any of this have happened if I had not planted woods, hedgerows and other semi-wild habitat?

My house is also covered with various creepers which sparrows and other small birds have taken over as a high-rise residency, and a variety of both evergreen and deciduous plants are clinging to the walls.

Some are flowering and are beloved by bees in spring and summer and in the autumn the birds feast on the fruit.

Ivy is excellent in providing nectar for bees and its late-maturing berries sustain fieldfares and thrushes in winter and early spring.

It is so easy to provide valuable habitat with just a little careful planting — a bare wall can be turned in to place of immense value for birds, bats and multiple insects as well as looking great and helping to keep the house cool during heatwaves.

The well-known wildlife photographer and TV producer Colin Stafford-Johnson reinforced my beliefs on what a beneficial plant ivy is. He said he considers it the most useful plant of all.

Some people criticise ivy and vilify those of us who allow it to grow on our farms but it is a wonderful native evergreen and captures masses of carbon in addition to all its other benefits.

The Burrenbeo Trust do invaluable work in assisting farmers to establish small but vital spots on their farms that will benefit wildlife.

One of the latest initiatives is ‘The Hares Corner’, which is simply pocket-sized areas in field corners, protected from livestock and machinery and left as a refuge for the wild creatures that were once abundant.

Pine martens are now a frequent if fleeting sight for Joe

Pine martens are now a frequent if fleeting sight for Joe

In recent years, large numbers of farmers in the Burren have enthusiastically adopted many of the measures the trust supports. Little changes can achieve a lot, and these could well be copied throughout Ireland.

I pitied any livestock that did not have access to shady corners during the record spells of intense heat. This is seems to be an ever-increasing factor in our Irish summers.

It is surely pointless to criticise the measures being proposed to limit global warming when we, the farmers, will be worst affected.

This summer has been wonderful for haymaking and tillage and on the heavy land here in my locality in Meath, grass growth was excellent.

But it would take very little more heat to tip what has been a great summer in to a disaster. There is no future in making excuses and continuing to farm as we used to. We simply have to grow up and realise that there is no point in blaming others and doing nothing ourselves.

We can all so easily take actions to slow global warming and hopefully, sense will eventually prevail throughout the world and halt it.

The challenges facing us are keeping the land alive and productive. We can do this by taking care to retain organic matter in the soil, putting in ponds to retain water in wet areas, caring for our hedgerows and of course, planting more trees.

To quote a recent press release from the Association of Irish Forestry Consultants, “Replacing the need for licences to plant and harvest trees with a suitable regulatory regime could unlock huge potential for farmers to reduce greenhouse gases, while still earning a decent living.

“Unlike many other necessary climate actions, unblocking the licensing obstacles to planting trees is wholly within the Government’s control. It could be an easy win, actually raising incomes while sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.”

This makes perfect sense. Maybe someone will finally listen to them.

Joe Barry is a farmer and forester on the Kildare-Meath border