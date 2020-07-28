Jim O'Brien: There are lessons for us all in dairy trailblazer's reflections on his roller-coaster life and times

It is rarely I read a book at one sitting, but I read Con Hurley's most recent publication without a break.

A Life Examined is the story of a life that goes from rags to riches and back on multiple occasions as it explores what it means to be wealthy, wise ans resilient.

Con and I worked together in the Farmers Journal many moons ago where he was a great mentor and friend. He spent a lifetime as dairy editor at the publication and documented the great peaks and troughs that marked Irish farming from the early 1970s to the mid-2000s.

He can justifiably be credited with pushing out the boundaries and raising the horizons of Irish dairy farmers at a time of great expansion in the industry.

This is a fascinating story documented by a man who is completely at home with himself. Con is searingly honest as he examines his time on the planet and analyses, for the benefit of the reader, the bad and good decisions, the failures and successes as well as the hurts and loves that made him.

By the time he was 20, Con had a track record as a talented sportsman. He played on the Irish Schoolboys soccer team, won Munster Junior rugby medals with Presentation Cork and played senior inter-varsity soccer for UCC. By the time he was 30, he was a star Agricultural Science graduate from UCD (via UCC) and had become the nationally and internationally renowned dairy editor of the Journal.

But at 35, he was sitting on the side of a hill on his 236ac sheep farm overlooking Dunmanus Bay and staring into a personal, financial and reputational abyss after the farm had been handed back to the bank.

The book is a work of two halves; the first tells Con's life story and the second critiques that life in terms of decision making, motivation and outcomes.

The opening section zips along with a story that grips from start to finish. It begins in London in 1947, where his parents met and married, having emigrated from farms in West Cork. John and Kathleen Hurley were running a pub in Gants Hill and were highly valued by their employer. When Kathleen became pregnant with Con, the young couple were advised by the employer to "get rid" of the baby and he handed them a wad of notes to pay for a backstreet abortion.

The couple quietly left London and returned to Kathleen's people in East Cork and bought a pub in Carrigtwohill where, in an upstairs room on February 21 1948, Con was born.

The family returned to England in the 1950s, where his father worked in Fords of Dagenham while his mother kept lodgers. During this time they saved enough to buy an 80ac farm outside Cork and brought the money to Ireland in cash, stitched into the lining of his father's Crombie coat. The tragic death of his younger brother on that farm contributed to his parents' decision to return to the pub business in Cork.

The story of his life as an agricultural journalist evokes the excitement of the era after Ireland joined the Common Market, while his decision to join the farming fraternity and buy a farm just before interest rates went sky-high was exciting for all the wrong reasons.

Shame

The shame and blame associated with losing the farm lay heavily on him, along with his guilt at not putting his wife and family first. He graphically describes how his thoughts turned to suicide before he sought help.

The latter part of the book is not as pacey as the first as it methodically dissects why he did what he did. Con identifies two turning points that put him on the road to greater happiness and contentment.

One came at the end of a session with a psychiatrist when he decided to himself: 'I am going find out what makes me tick.'

The question took him on the long journey towards understanding and taking charge of the things that motivated or influenced him.

The importance of his family led him to the second turning point, the realisation that "what matters most must never be at the mercy of what matters least."

A Life Examined is the honest recounting and assessment of a life by a man who has been to heaven and hell in heart, soul and mind. If there is a hero, it is his wife Eleanor.

I loved the book, but let me warn you; I'm biased, because I also love Con Hurley.

A Life Examined is available on amazon.com