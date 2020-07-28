Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Jim O'Brien: There are lessons for us all in dairy trailblazer's reflections on his roller-coaster life and times

Gripping tale: Con Hurley's book is the story of a life that goes from rags to riches and back on multiple occasions as it explores what it means to be healthy, wealthy and wise Expand

Close

Gripping tale: Con Hurley's book is the story of a life that goes from rags to riches and back on multiple occasions as it explores what it means to be healthy, wealthy and wise

Gripping tale: Con Hurley's book is the story of a life that goes from rags to riches and back on multiple occasions as it explores what it means to be healthy, wealthy and wise

Gripping tale: Con Hurley's book is the story of a life that goes from rags to riches and back on multiple occasions as it explores what it means to be healthy, wealthy and wise

Jim O'Brien

It is rarely I read a book at one sitting, but I read Con Hurley's most recent publication without a break.

A Life Examined is the story of a life that goes from rags to riches and back on multiple occasions as it explores what it means to be wealthy, wise ans resilient.

Con and I worked together in the Farmers Journal many moons ago where he was a great mentor and friend. He spent a lifetime as dairy editor at the publication and documented the great peaks and troughs that marked Irish farming from the early 1970s to the mid-2000s.