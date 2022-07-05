Jim O’Brien: Searching for truth among the hills, barrios and bookshops of Lisbon

Sometimes the truth of your life can be like an unwished-for legacy. Many a reluctant farmer found himself in this situation. Kept at home and treated worse than hired help, on the day the will was read he found himself the owner of a paltry patch of ground, an outdated yard and a damp house — in essence, a place that had a past and no future.

Common wisdom told him he had few options. Family expectations, the ghosts of his ancestors and fear of the unknown meant that selling up and moving on was a decision of nuclear proportions. His own truth was parked as his life drifted into a lonely oblivion.

Maybe it doesn’t have to be as stark as that. The lives of most of us are patchworks of accommodation and compromise, as the old Rolling Stones song says, “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometime, you’ll get what you need.”

I am writing this while on holiday in Lisbon; my daughter has been living here for the last few months. We have descended on her, en famille, to sample the delights of the Portuguese capital before she returns home.

It is a wonderful place. The climate is just right for my northern European constitution with a constant Atlantic breeze keeping temperatures around the mid-20s.

For history buffs and people with cultural interests, Lisbon is a goldmine. Every second street has a monument, a museum or a gallery and connections going back to the Phoenicians.

It is home to the oldest bookshop in the world, ‘Livraria Bertrand,’ open since 1732. I spent a few glorious hours there. The smell of books is intoxicating, the walls and aisles are lined with publications from all corners of the globe while leather couches and chairs are provided for those who want to sit and read.

After browsing for ages, I bought a few books, introducing myself to two of the great Portuguese poets, Luis De Camões and Fernando Pessoa. Both were centuries apart and wrote in times like our own, when Europe was in turmoil and the old certainties were falling apart.

De Camões lived between c1525 and 1580 as the Reformation splintered Christianity while European explorers encountered worlds and cultures that challenged many of the fundamental beliefs about the nature of life and humanity. In the course of an eventful life, De Camões attended university, came afoul of the authorities and found himself in prison. He was pardoned on condition he served with the Portuguese colonial armies and fought in North Africa, Macau, India and Mozambique.

His main literary work, the epic poem The Lusiads, is often interpreted as an auto-biographical representation of life through the prism of contemporary Portuguese history.

Helder Macedo of King’s College London describes it as “an ambiguous epic, situated in a hiatus of History [sic] between a past deserving of celebration and the vision of a future contaminated by doubt and uncertainty.”

De Camões struggles with the notion of truth, his reflections in the closing verses of The Lusiads are sobering:

You, unjust Fortune, who wear out

Men’s lives, holding up before them

Hope, in appearance like a diamond;

But, when it falls from your hands, you recognise

That what is there is fragile glass.

Fernando Pessoa was born in Lisbon in 1888 and, aside from nine years of his youth spent in South Africa, he lived in Lisbon in an old part of the city known as Chiado. He worked as an accounts clerk doing French and English translation for an international business.

His writings cover the period between 1912 and his death in 1935, an era when Europe went from the trenches of the First World War to the hell of dictatorship.

The vast bulk of his work lay undiscovered until after he died when his papers were found in a disordered state in a trunk containing 25,000 poems, letters and journals.

His major work, The Book of Disquiet, is a journal which took years to compile from his papers and was eventually published in 1982.

Written under the name of Bernardo Soares, it records Pessoa’s inner conversations and observations as he contemplates life, its limits and possibilities.

The book is for every man and woman, offering the reader the companionship of a fellow traveller in the search for meaning and truth.

“If it’s time to go back to work, I go to the office, just like everyone else. If not, I go down to the river to stare at the waters, again just like everyone else. I’m just the same. But behind this sameness, I secretly scatter my personal firmament with stars and therein create my own infinity.”

I’m going back to Lisbon.