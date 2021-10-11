Jim O’Brien: ‘Getting the measure of life is not an easy task when pounds, kilos feet and metres want to rule’

The struggle to standardise measurement has taken centuries and it isn’t over yet

A ‘collop’, in the West of Ireland in the 18th and 19th centuries, contained the grazing of one cow or two yearling heifers. Picture: Alexey Zarodov

It appears the authorities in the UK are contemplating reverting to imperial weights and measures. They are so delighted with the mayhem Brexit is causing, they want to add to it by ditching the metric system.

I’d imagine the Japanese and German carmakers with factories located in the increasingly reclusive kingdom will be thrilled at the prospect of more complications.

It has taken centuries to standardise measurements and, in the course of that time, several common units have fallen into disuse.

For instance, the ‘league’ as a measure of distance was used across various countries and cultures but meant different things in different places. Based on the Roman ‘leuga’, which was borrowed from the Celts, it originally referred to the distance a person can walk in an hour. Not a very reliable unit — I imagine the distance covered would depend very much on the height of the walker and the length of his or her legs.

Another discarded measurement is the ‘perch’, used to measure land and based on the traditional builder’s pole. A perch or a pole is 5.5 yards long; 40 poles make a furlong, and eight furlongs make a mile. You’d be gone quare in the head trying to figure it all out.

As for measuring land, anyone paid to work by the acre will tell you that the farmer and the contractor will have two completely different notions as to what might constitute an acre of ground.

An auctioneer friend of mine from the Laois /Offaly border recently introduced me to another unit of land measurement, the ‘collop’, or ‘cológ’ in Irish. It is defined as the amount of land needed to support one family.

It was used in the West of Ireland in the 18th and early 19th centuries. Typically, a collop contained the grazing of one cow, or two yearling heifers. It could sustain six sheep or 12 goats, or six geese and a gander. A horse would require three collops.

The standardisation of measurement is a relatively modern phenomenon. It doesn’t apply everywhere and certainly does not apply when it comes to some of the more important sets of life skills. I’m thinking primarily of baking bread.

The current consort makes brown bread, the quality of which is surpassed only by that baked by her mother and my mother-in-law. (I’m covering all the bases.)

The recipe has come down the female line and the measurements are not so much a family secret as a matter of personal judgement. There’s a pinch of this, a fistful of that, a saucer of the other and a dash of something else.

I tried my hand at it but, like a ropey soprano, I was only there or thereabouts.

At home on the farm, we used units of measurement handed down by our Irish-speaking forebears. A ‘beart’ (or ‘bart’) of hay was made up of two or three forkfuls of hay tied around by a short rope and carried on your back. Of course, ‘beart’ is also the Irish word for parcel.

Then there was a ‘gabháil’ or ‘gwall’, the full of your arms of something — a gabháil of clothes from the line or a gabháil of timber blocks for the fire.

The collective noun is another peculiarity insofar as each locality has its own collective nouns for gatherings of various kinds. In our neck of the woods, a herd of cows is a ‘bane’ or ‘bann’ of cows — I’ve never seen it written anywhere.

I remember once being at a famous bar and restaurant in the West. Well known for its fish, it was a very busy place, particularly on fine summer Sundays.

I was there with friends on such a Sunday afternoon and while ordering a round of drinks, I attempted to order food, but the barman interrupted me.

“Hould on,” he said, “I only take orders for drink here. You’ll have to order the grub at the table — there’s heaps of youngsters down there to get it for you.”

In fact, the collective noun he used was ‘hapes’ of youngsters. I presumed he was referring to the number rather than the physique of those serving tables.

On another occasion, I was at a gathering of clergy and, during a break in proceedings, I found myself in the company of the bishop, a few clergymen and clergywomen.

In the course of some verbal jousting, the bishop asked, “What is the collective noun for a gathering of clergy?”

No one professed to know, so his lordship, with all the satisfaction of a champion jouster, answered his own question.

“It’s a ‘whinge’ of clergy.”

In response, one of the clergywomen asked, “And what is the collective noun for a gathering of bishops?”

“A college of bishops, perhaps?” his lordship surmised.

“No,” she answered, “it’s a ‘dither’ of bishops.

There’s a name for everything.