Jim O’Brien: Embracing our inner tortoise as we accommodate the new reality

Out of gas: When running low on petrol, there is a self-defeating temptation to put the foot to the floor

It’s a different September. The pulverising force of Storms Ella and Francis have robbed us of the gentle drift of leaves to the ground marking the leisurely onset of autumn. Meanwhile, as the sky closes in for the shorter evening it is hard to tell whether the looming darkness is dusk or just another band of approaching rain.

The weather is not the only reason for the drooping of the spirit. In the public arena, these past few weeks have been characterised by misbehaviour and tone deafness in high places, followed by waves of unrelenting public outrage. We’re beside ourselves, soaked from the rain and nervous about sending the children out to school under the cloud of a pandemic that shows no sign of disappearing.

A combination of cabin fever, uncertainty and foreboding is causing us to turn on one another as we grow impatient for life to regain some semblance of normality. To quote the feuding brothers in Martin McDonagh’s anarchic play The Lonesome West, we might need to ‘take a step back’ before we throw out messengers and message and lay waste our own land.

If there is one virtue that might us through the next few months it is patience — something that doesn’t come easy to us in this era of immediate satisfaction. We are accustomed to instant resolution to all our difficulties, especially since everything went online.

Just recently I needed the glass for a wing mirror in the car in preparation for the NCT. A quick search of the internet and a few clicks of the mouse and the item was on its way.

As we speak there is no vaccine for the virus and it appears it could be well into 2021 before one is tried, tested and widely available. In the meantime we have to adapt and put up with a certain amount of awkwardness that includes queuing outside shops, wearing face-masks, limiting our social lives and sanitising at every opportunity.

The prospect of going back into lockdown is horrifying, not just from an economic point of view but in terms of our mental health and general wellb,eing.

At the other extreme, ignoring the reality of the virus is not an option. We need to settle on a middle way: a patient acceptance of the limitations that living with the virus involves.

Years ago, it was common to encounter motorists marooned beside stationary cars having run out of petrol. In the days of regular fuel strikes and few petrol stations people knew what it was to drive ‘on the red’ to the last drop, a practice that involved patience. When running low on fuel there is a strong temptation to put the foot to the floor in the hope of getting to the next set of petrol pumps as fast as you can. This strategy is completely self-defeating. The faster you drive the more fuel you will burn and the less distance you can cover.

In some modern electric cars when one runs dangerously low in battery charge the vehicle will switch to ‘tortoise mode’ to ensure you get the most out of what is left. Extreme patience is required as the car takes its sweet time.

I have a sense at the moment that we are like the frustrated occupants of a car with a severely depleted tank. Everyone is shouting accusing one another of failing to plan ahead and blaming the driver for not stopping at the last filling station. Some are demanding that he drive like the wind and get to the next station as quickly as possible, others are urging him to take things really slowly so that the remaining fuel will get them all the way.

We need to listen to the latter and embrace our inner tortoise. According to all the experts there is no miracle cure around the corner or over the hill; the only realistic strategy at the moment is to live patiently with the reality of the virus. This means avoiding behaviour that will cause the thing to spring into action.

Above all, we need to calm down; all the hysteria in the world won’t make a whit of a difference to the nature of the disease — it will march on as long as we continue to create the conditions favourable to its progress.

Living patiently, calmly, carefully and methodically will frustrate that progress and keep us safe until we have what it takes to defeat it.

