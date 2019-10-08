Jim O'Brien: Car hire rip-off hit me where it hurts

During the summer, I occasionally hired cars because I was spending a lot of time working away from home and it was convenient to leave the family car with my daughter to do the domestic runs.

I was warned by people to be careful of dealing with car hire firms, but everything went fine, until the last hiring. I returned the vehicle, presuming I had returned it in the same state I got it.

Lo and behold, going through the visa bill ten days later I noticed the hire company had deducted €719.23 from the account. It was late in the evening when I discovered this but I rang the car hire desk at Shannon airport, where a polite young man was able to tell me the money had been deducted for damage to the car.

He could not tell me what damage was done; I would have to wait until the following morning to speak to 'head office' about that.

As far as I was concerned there was no damage to the car. The night I left it back, the return bay was closed so I followed instructions, parked it in the public parking lot and handed the keys in at the reception desk. The man at the desk didn't express any desire to come out and look at the vehicle.

The perusal of the visa bill ten days later and the deduction of €719.23 was the first indication that anything was wrong. There was no call from them, no email to tell me there was a problem and no attempt to inform me that they intended to take my money without offering a shred of evidence as to why they were entitled to do so.

Having Googled 'car-hire problems' I quickly discovered that my case was not unusual; the world is full of people who feel wronged and 'done' by during or after car-rental. The best bit of advice I got online was to contact my credit card company and ask them to withdraw the money from the car-hire company and put it in a holding account, a sort of an 'escrow' account, where it will remain until differences are sorted out. I duly did that.

The following day I phoned the rental company's main office in the southeast to be informed that there was damage to the underside of the left bumper.

I told the man how shocked I was that they should have taken the money out of my account without asking me. He agreed that I should have been informed and promising to look into the matter said he would get back to me.

The following day I got an email saying they had reviewed my case and I would now be charged a mere €595.32. But when I read through the attached material it became apparent when VAT was added the revised price came to €675.69.

Worse was to come. As I searched through the email attachment, I found a photograph of the supposed damage to the vehicle and my jaw nearly broke my big toe, so far and so fast did it fall.

A rub of an oily cloth would have sorted the 'damage', the repair of which was costed at €675.69. In terms of visibility, I would have had to lie in my belly to see the blemish.

Parallel universe

As I examined the itemised bill, I felt as though I had wandered to in a parallel universe.

Could I suggest that if your daughter or son is looking for a lucrative career, let them take up car body repairs. This car rental company pays €55 per hour. That's €2,200 a week or €114,400 per year.

In total, the labour took 7.6 hours and cost €418.00, before VAT. The paint cost €100.57 and 'pre-painting sundry materials' cost €66.20. The most mysterious charge of all was €10.55 for something called 'betterment'. Was that meant to make the car hire company feel better, or did they put it on the end of the bill to make the customer feel entirely screwed, or for the laugh?

I and my better half work hard; we have two children in college and every penny counts. Indeed the reason I hired the car in first place was to enable me to do additional work to earn a few extra quid, but the rental company rendered all my efforts null and void. I felt mugged. I was once held up by guys with knives and robbed. I have exactly the same feeling in the wake of this.

Stories are legion about car rental companies and their charges when it comes to so-called damage and repairs. The company I dealt with is a world leader and I have used them quite a lot. Foolishly I thought that as a world leader they were above this sort of thing.

My advice to anyone thinking of hiring a car is to be sure to protect yourself.

Take out the top grade of insurance they have to offer so that you won't be liable for a penny, even if you back into an angle-grinder.

As for me, my struggle with the car-hire firm continues, but after this, I'm done with them. For the rest of my days I'll be looking at public transport, taxis, bikes or walking.

I'm gone beyond swimming with sharks.

