Jim O'Brien: A tale of two Irelands: selfless endeavour on the frontline and naked self-interest in politics

Business as usual: The Dáil sitting in its new venue at Dublin&rsquo;s National Convention Centre Expand

Jim O'Brien

It was a week of two halves. Anyone keeping an eye on public life in the country was certainly taken to the heights of history as the two post-Civil War factions set aside their differences and joined a coalition government.

For students of history this was a unique moment almost 100 years after the then monolithic Sinn Féin party split into two warring factions.

Nevertheless, the highest point of the week had to be the heroics of our frontline workers as portrayed in RTE's documentary on Covid-19.