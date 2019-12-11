Jersey farmer dresses cows in Christmas jumpers to usher in festive spirit

Farmer Becky Houze is one of the biggest Christmas fans on the island, and has this year dressed her cows Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle and Mariah Dairy in jumpers to match the season.

Visit Jersey claims that the cows are the first herd on the island to wear matching Christmas jumpers.

(Visit Jersey)

Ms Houze said: “We love Christmas at the farm… This year we took the opportunity to ‘cast off’ an all new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers.