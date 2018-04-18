'I've seen the state of Ireland's roads' - Taoiseach on pothole crisis

In the Dail, yesterday the Taoiseach said he travelled to Limerick, Galway, Tipperary, Laois, Meath, Kildare and north County Dublin over the Easter break.

“The issue of the condition of local and regional roads has been raised by citizens everywhere I go and that many such roads are in very bad condition: there are many potholes and ruts and many vehicles are being damaged.

“That is due to a combination of under investment in our roads during the dark years of the recession - the lost decade during which we did not have the money to invest in our public infrastructure - and also the very bad weather that we have experienced in recent times,” he said.