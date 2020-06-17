Farming

'It's underhand, it's disgusting' - Daughter speaks out after late father's name used for planning complaint for farm shed

TADHG EVANS

"The cheek to use a dead person's name and address - it's underhand, and it's disgusting."

That was the view of Caroline Murphy after a complaint into an alleged unauthorised development in Lios Póil was made using the name and address of her deceased father - John Murphy - less than 10 months after he had passed away.

Mr Murphy was buried on New Year's Eve 2018, shortly after being told by medics that he had about three weeks left to live. Caroline said her family was slowly returning to some kind of routine and preparing for her father's first anniversary when two letters arrived to her house in quick succession from Kerry County Council, in which the local authority said it had received correspondence from Mr Murphy and was investigating the complaint 'he' had made in relation to a development elsewhere in his home parish, Lios Póil.