'It's good to have a social outlet other than farming'

Harold Kingston urges farmers to accept help, writes Claire Fox

Fresh air: Harold Kingston opened up to the viewing public about depression and burnout on The Late Late Show a year ago. Photo: Denis Boyle
Fresh air: Harold Kingston opened up to the viewing public about depression and burnout on The Late Late Show a year ago. Photo: Denis Boyle
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

A year on from opening up to the nation about his battle with depression and burnout on The Late Late Show, dairy farmer Harold Kingston urges farmers that even when they are feeling their worst, there is always somebody to talk to.

In 2018, Harold says "spring never came" on his Courtmacsherry farm and that since he had an issue with TB locking up his herd the previous year, the lack of grass growth meant he was worried about feeding his heavily stocked herd.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

While his wife Violet and sister Linda twigged something wasn't right with Harold, who at that point was physically and mentally burned out, it was an encounter with a stranger that made the well-known dairy farmer finally realise that he needed help.

"I had a guy coming to buy some stock off me and when he came, I asked him to take the whole herd as I was just so disheartened and felt like I couldn't cope. The man could've taken advantage of me but he didn't. Instead, he said that I needed to get help."

Harold's first port of call was his GP but he says finding the right person to talk to and trust was key to his recovery.

"At your worst time, you really think there is nobody to talk to. I'm a firm believer in having a support network and having people you can trust," says the IFA west Cork chair. "At the time, people can sometimes say silly things like 'you're not alone', or 'things could always be worse' which really doesn't help.

"It's empathy and not sympathy that people need."

Harold says that delegating tasks to people he trusted and creating a feed budget with advisors from his local co-op did a lot to ease his worries at the time. He also recommends to anyone struggling that if they can afford to take on extra help, they should, even for a short period.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"I took someone on to milk the cows at the time and got someone to spread all the fertiliser. I still have someone who does our grass measuring, too. You need to be able to trust someone to take over and realise that you're not the only one who can milk cows."

While Harold has come out the other side of his troubles with burnout and depression, he is very conscious of the need to mind his mental health and of maintaining a positive attitude.

"I'm doing slightly longer walks now and did a marathon a couple of weeks ago. It's good to have a social outlet other than farming. People at the time said maybe I should give up IFA or stay off Twitter, but I didn't want to have to do that. If you're stuck at home, things will only get worse and you'll be more isolated."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Rural Life

Diagnosis: Routine screening is provided by BowelScreen

Routine screening could save your life
Social media: 'There’s such stigma there and I thought if the video could help at least one person, then it would be worth it,' says Andy Nolan, photographed on his farm in Luggacurren, Co Laois. Photo: Alf Harvey

'I realised you can't always dwell on the negative'
Mart checks: 'It gets farmers engaging,' says Dr Noel Richardson

'They're more comfortable if the health check is in the mart'
File photo

Samaritans: 'Don't wait until crisis'
That fitter feeling: Moore Movers exercise group organiser Laura Tully walks with Noel Higgins, Peter Naughton (cap), Martin Greene and Shane Hardiman. Photo: Brian Farrell

'I love to track my steps. Some days I'd get 35,000 steps done around the...
Stock image

Man killed after farm shed collapses

Garda fury over kids as young as 8 driving quads on public roads


Top Stories

Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Tom Burke

Plan to plant a whopping 22m trees (more than 6,000 Croke Park...
Positive outlook: Robert Lally from Claremorris is confident that he can build a structure that will allow him to work full time on his beef farm. Photos: Ray Ryan

'All codding aside, there is a future for beef - it's the backbone of the...
Eamonn Connell

Vet: Switch in seasonal grazing conditions bring its own unique health...
Passion for breeding: Peadar Healy with some of the pure Friesians from his Firoda herd on his farm in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

Pure Friesian pioneers showing no sign of resting on their laurels
LacPatrick Dairies Monaghan Site.

Lakeland announces 68 redundancies in rationalisation of Monaghan...

Concerns for animal health following closure of veterinary practice in...

Bord Na Móna to auction up to 200 lots of surplus to requirement...