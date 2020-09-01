‘It’s an idyllic location — I knew there had to be more to it than just a home for my sheep’ – Connemara man Tom Nee on how he turned his family farm into a booming tourist attraction

When Tom Nee lost his job in 2009 due to the recession, he turned to his sheep farm to keep himself afloat. The commonage farm, in the hills of Bunowen, Co Galway, is now an agricultural tourism hub, with people from all over the world flocking to witness his traditional demonstrations and working methods.

“When the recession hit, I had just taken over the farm from my mother, Maureen. She had been running it after my father died in 2003. I continued farming in the same way as the four generations before me, but after a few years, I realised that I had to make a change and put my own stamp on the family farm,” says Tom.

He has 300 black-faced mountain ewes; he says that their wool now has such a low value that few people can make a living solely through sheep farming.

“When I was a child, there was money in wool,” he says. “My father provided for us all by selling wool. Now, unfortunately, it’s basically worthless. You simply can’t make a living out of sheep farming here any more.”

In 2011, Tom decided it was time for change and brought his business idea before LEADER. “My farm is situated in an idyllic location overlooking Killary Fjord. It’s completely unspoiled and I knew that there had to be more to it than just a home for my sheep. I wanted to showcase its beauty and the traditional way in which I farm,” says Tom, who is married to Roisin and has two children: Mikey (2) and Roise (1).

LEADER was extremely encouraging and instilled in him the confidence he needed to pursue his aspirations for the farm.

“They agreed with me that there was something unique about my farm and what I was doing. I wanted to open my farm to the public so that people could experience the traditionality of our bog and turf cutting and see the skill of my working dogs,” he says. “Good dogs often aren’t given credit for the work they do. Farming would be impossible in these mountain settings without them.”

After getting his business plan in place, Tom had a few items on his agenda before he could open. Being in an area of special conservation, he needed to leave the farm as natural and wild as possible, so the only modifications he planned to do were to add walkways throughout the land and build a car parking area.

“I knew that it would be difficult to bring visitors onto the farm without creating walking paths because quite a bit of the farm is bog land which gets particularly soft in wetter weather. Being on the coast, we are used to more extreme conditions here,” he says.

He made the decision early on in his venture not to over-commercialise the farm because of its setting. “It was difficult enough to get the permission from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to do the bit of work I did, so I knew that going down the route of building a coffee shop or visitor centre would probably be out of the question,” he says.

In the summer of 2012, Tom began advertising Killary Sheep Farm to the public through his new website, which was created by a local marketing company. He started by offering sheep dog demonstrations, interactive, traditional turf cutting demonstrations, sheep shearing demonstrations and scenic farm walks.

“I expected things to take off straight away, but they didn’t. It was a slow process and it took a long time to secure my first booking. I thought about giving up before I’d even really got started,” he says.

Eight years on, he has turned his business into a full-time job for both himself and his brother PJ. “When things got busy, PJ started working with me and we are now working here seven days a week. I’m glad I stuck out the hard times when I was starting off,” says Tom.

A typical tour starts with sheep dog demonstrations, where the resident farm dogs, Silvia, Roy, Holly and Prince put their skills to show.

“We showcase how important sheepdogs are in hill settings like ours. They do as much work as I do when it comes to managing the sheep — they know every move and it’s all down to training and practice. People love to see the dogs at work, they have skills which are often overlooked,” says Tom.

PJ’s dogs Jess and Rex are familiar faces on the farm too and participate in working and demonstrating.

The next part of the tour brings you to the foot of the bog where Tom and PJ show visitors how they cut the turf using the traditional method of the slean.

“A slean has a long, wooden handle with an iron head. There is a flat blade on one side which cuts the turf into their original shape. Most bogs throughout Ireland are now cut using machinery but we keep everything traditional, preserving the heritage of the bog,” says Tom.

Following the turf cutting, visitors take a scenic walk through the idyllic farm setting to the mountains on the southern shores of Killary Harbour. During the summer months, Tom and PJ then bring the tour to a close with sheep shearing and bottle-feeding orphaned lambs.

“We show people how to hand-shear sheep. Anyone can have a go if they wish. We find that visitors really enjoy it. Then we finish up by letting everyone bottle-feed a lamb as we always have plenty of hungry orphans.”

The majority of visitors to Killary Sheep Farm are from overseas.

“Most come from France, Germany or the US. We have started working with international tour operators. Usually we have about 140 tours each year, with 16 people per tour. On average, between public tours and private tours, we welcome about 200 people to the farm on a daily basis.”

Covid-19 restrictions have had a considerable impact on Tom’s business.

“This was set to be our busiest year so far, we had so many tours and individual groups booked but we have had to take the hit as have so many other businesses," he says. “We hope to be back, stronger than ever next year, ready to welcome our visitors from all ends of the earth.”

‘LEADER is a great resource for anyone starting a business in rural Ireland – I would have been lost without it’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

The grant I got from LEADER was about €15,000 and that covered the majority of what I needed to do to get the business up and running.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

I wasn’t aware of any. It was all new to me, though. There are start-up business loans available from the banks, but I don’t know if they would have been available for my sort of business.

Was planning permission required and if so, was it difficult to get?

Yes, and it was tough to get. Because I’m in a sensitive area, it’s a SAC (Special Area of Conservation), I have to get permission from the county council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service for anything I do. It was difficult to get the planning permission for the car park and walkways — getting planning for even the smallest alteration is a struggle here.

Did you need a licence or permission from any other government body?

Everything I do is governed by the National Parks and Wildlife. If I need to make any changes in the future, I will have to make an application to the county council, who will then forward it to the National Parks and Wildlife Service. They will then send their decision back to the county council, who will relay the message to me. It’s a tricky process and it makes expanding or developing anything in this area difficult.

What grant aid or other assistance was available?

I got a grant from LEADER for starting up the business. It was extremely helpful. LEADER is a great resource for anyone starting up a business in rural Ireland. It provides mentorship and advice on all fronts. I’d have been lost without it.

Was insurance required?

Yes, I have farm insurance and public liability insurance through FBD.

How much time was needed to get your farm off the ground?

It took about 18 months to reach the point where I was ready to advertise.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

Getting funding was painful. It took a long time, and I was fortunate to get the LEADER grant in the end.

I also didn’t think it would take as long as it did to get going. Getting in the first bookings took a long time and I was beginning to wonder if I had done the right thing, but thankfully, waiting it out really paid off. I now have a good, solid business. Covid-19 also obviously was a huge unexpected challenge in that we had to temporarily close in the busiest year in business yet.

What has been your biggest learning curve since opening?

We have poor connections around here, for phone and internet, so I don’t have a credit card machine. This was awkward in the beginning because people would turn up with cards and I had no way of taking their payment.

I decided then to get a direct booking engine put into my website so that people could book and pay before getting to here. It’s worked out so well, now I know how many people I will have at each time and I don’t have to worry about collecting money from people on arrival. I should have done it at the start.

Online Editors