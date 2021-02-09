‘It’s a disgrace’: Fuel merchants ‘rationing’ peat briquettes and forced to look to Europe for alternative supplies

Shortages in Bord na Móna peat briquette supplies have occurred nationwide, the Farming Independent has learned.

The issue has arisen despite assurances from Bord na Móna that manufacturing at its last remaining peat briquette factory located in Derrinlough, Co Offaly would continue until 2024 following the semi-state company’s sudden exit from the peat industry last month.

In recent weeks fuel merchants and suppliers in Longford, Westmeath, Kildare and Offaly – counties steeped in Bord na Móna’s some 200,000 acres of peatland – have been forced to import replacement peat and coal briquette supplies from Estonia, Scandinavia, Lithuania and Germany. Woodfire substitutes are also being sourced from Czech Republic and Lithuania.

With Siberian weather forecast this week and greater numbers of people continuing to work from home due to the Covid-19 lockdown, fuel depots have warned that demand will significantly outweigh supply this spring – and into 2021.

Brian McCormack of McCormack Fuels in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford said: “We haven’t been able to get Bord na Móna briquettes for three or four weeks; they are scarce all over.

“It just came down overnight, no supply, no word, no warning. They say ‘2024 is the timescale’, but they didn’t harvest last summer, so this is going to drag out for a couple of years.

“In the summer, or next winter, there won’t be any improvement. At this stage we’re going to start importing peat briquettes from Estonia or Scandinavia.

“It’s not that we want to import, but you need continuity for customers and the public want briquettes.

“It’s an awful pity we have to rely on imports when we’re surrounded by bogs. Briquettes have been a tradition for years, when people use an Irish product they like to stay with it, but that day is obviously coming to an end.

“We all must play our part with climate change and pollution, but whatever measures Government or the Green Party introduce it has to be doable and workable for people.

“There is no point saying ‘cut out solid fuels’ with no alternative for people to heat their homes. It’s a total contradiction, what about the carbon footprint of importing briquettes from Estonia?

“I saw railway carriages passing on a lorry yesterday from Lanesborough, it was a sad sight. It’s the winding up of the whole peat industry, I don’t think it should have happened so quickly, they should have studied it better.”

Older generations

Fuel merchant Martin McIntyre who supplies the domestic market of Longford town said older generations in particular are being affected.

“The peat briquette is very handy for older people, they never go out of date so that is why older people like to stock up. They are starting to panic at bit though, they want double surplus but I can’t supply them.

“I wouldn’t have a weeks’ supply at the moment and I mightn’t get anything for nearly two weeks.

“All the Green Party want is solar and wind turbines ‘that’s the future’ they say, but they haven’t really thought of the ordinary person.

“We’re 10 years away from retrofitting houses. People can’t switch over night, what about all the houses people are living in already?” he asked.

Tony Moore, a sole trader in Allenwood, Co. Kildare, said the shortage problem relates to production issues at Derrinlough Briquette Factory.

“Production is way down on any other year because the peat they are using has been out on the bog for two-to-three years and it’s wet.

“When peat is wet, briquettes are not made as quickly as they would be made with dry peat.

“They only got 20pc of a harvest last summer, so the dry peat is not there. They are down so many tonnes a shift and all the stocks they had prior to Christmas are sold out. They more or less have everyone cut back.

“Imported German coal briquettes are being sold in Apple Green and Circle K service stations throughout Leinster. People are disappointed.

“January was a lot colder than last year, we’re in Level 5, more people are working from home and trying to do home schooling which means more heat is needed in the house.

“Short term it will improve in a few weeks when it gets milder, but looking down the road for the next two years they won’t be harvesting any peat, so the problem is going to be there.”

Rations

Robbie Kenny of Kenny’s Koal Kabin in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath said the run on briquettes began when Bord na Móna made its announcement last month.

“People started ringing in a panic looking for pallets, but we couldn’t give them. We had to ration our own customers. We have a maximum buy of 10 bales at €5/bale, collected from the yard.

“I’m not too worried because there are plenty of alternatives and people’s purchasing habits have been steadily changing over the last while – mostly in urban areas, not so much in rural parts.

“I get about 450t a year of peat briquettes, but 20 years ago we were getting 2,500t a year.

“I’ve started bringing in compressed timber and kiln dried firewood from Lithuania and Czech Republic. The compressed timber seems to be more convenient for urban customers.”

‘Disgrace’

Meanwhile, Robert Bergin of Bergin Family Butchers and Foodstore in Derrinturn, Co. Kildare, believes people “don’t fully realise” how far supplies will be back this month.

“Mary and Nelly down the road who always got 10 or 20 bales of briquettes and a bag of coal are disappointed because they can’t get them at the moment.

“I stopped selling in bulk buy because we have to ration our supplies. We’re selling at €5.50 a bale but some are charging too much at €6.50 a bale.

“I’ve got hardwood coming in from Lithuania so what about the carbon footprint of that? Not to mention the extra costs. It’s a disgrace, it’s wrong and it’s the total opposite of what we’re supposed to be doing.

“Importing fuel is no better for the environment than knocking down rainforests in Brazil so that we can grow grass.

“They don’t have their homework done at all. I’d say Eco Eye put the revs under them to close Bord na Móna earlier than was proposed.

“The scarcity is everywhere and there will be a big demand with the snow coming.

“You will never replace the Bord na Móna briquette. This is all happening too quick and people are not ready for it. We’re not going to have turf, we’re not going to have briquettes and we can’t get licences to fell timber, so everything is going to be imported.

“I honestly don’t think people realise what’s happening, there is going to be a shortage in the next few weeks, the product just isn’t there. The mind boggles to make sense of it all.”

