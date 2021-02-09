Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘It’s a disgrace’: Fuel merchants ‘rationing’ peat briquettes and forced to look to Europe for alternative supplies

Suppliers are importing peat and coal briquettes from Estonia, Scandinavia, Lithuania and Germany as supplies drop

Man carrying two bales of peat briquettes. Photo: Julian Behal Expand

Close

Man carrying two bales of peat briquettes. Photo: Julian Behal

Man carrying two bales of peat briquettes. Photo: Julian Behal

Man carrying two bales of peat briquettes. Photo: Julian Behal

Claire Mc Cormack

Shortages in Bord na Móna peat briquette supplies have occurred nationwide, the Farming Independent has learned.

The issue has arisen despite assurances from Bord na Móna that manufacturing at its last remaining peat briquette factory located in Derrinlough, Co Offaly would continue until 2024 following the semi-state company’s sudden exit from the peat industry last month.

In recent weeks fuel merchants and suppliers in Longford, Westmeath, Kildare and Offaly – counties steeped in Bord na Móna’s some 200,000 acres of peatland – have been forced to import replacement peat and coal briquette supplies from Estonia, Scandinavia, Lithuania and Germany. Woodfire substitutes are also being sourced from Czech Republic and Lithuania.

Most Watched

Privacy