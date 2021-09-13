‘It is time for farmers to step up and demand their fair share of the profits’

"Most farmers are working for below minimum wage when all of the hours on the farm are accounted for, and that is something that needs to be addressed in the broader discussion on food security,” says David Caffrey, an organic beef and sheep farmer near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

“Most of us farm because we love it, but farmers need to get more involved in the whole process, from farm to fork, to maximise their returns.”

David began farming 54 hectares in 2015 and has increased that to 120; the farm is certified by the Irish Organic Association (IOA).

“I had made the decision to lease my own farm and did lots of research on options that might be suitable,” he says.

“The research included a long stint in the Department of Agriculture and IOA tents at the Ploughing Championships, to find out as much as I could about organic farming and the supports involved.

“As I was starting fresh, establishing a herd number and applying for the BPS, I thought organic farming would be a good fit. I wanted to lease as much land as I could, then build up the stock gradually, which is possible under an organic system.

“Good-quality food is a passion of mine, which made organics an attractive option.

“Building the herd was a slow process, not least because I was hit with TB in 2016, which wiped out half of the herd — and in organic farming you have to source organic animals or breed replacements yourself. I am now back up to 60 cows.”

Sheep farming comes naturally to David as they always had around 300 ewes when he was growing up on the home farm, which is now run by his mother.

“I am currently lambing around 100 ewes, which are a Suffolk and Texel cross with some Zwartbles in there too,” he says.

“For the last number of years I have been breeding specific ewes to a Bluefaced Leicester ram, and the results are beyond my expectations, with lovely sharp-headed ewes with great length and profile that make ideal mothers with loads of milk.

“I am currently giving an organic mineral supplement bolus to the ewes, which I find works very well to increase the lambing percentage — I am up at 1.9pc.”

Expand Close David Caffrey's sheep and cattle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Caffrey's sheep and cattle

David has leases that are seven and 15 years long. They include a sizeable forestry area.

“I have been gradually over-wintering stock in the forestry area and it has worked really well,” he says.

“I have strong continental cattle including Limousin and Charolais — this year I used a Speckle Park bull to run with the cows, which will hopefully result in good breeding heifers.

“While some infrastructure such as fencing has to be done, in general overwintering the animals will reduce labour and input costs and is very suitable, especially for the younger animals.

“The strong cattle trade in the conventional sector means that farmers are getting good prices.

“Since I joined organic farming in 2015 the beef price has remained constant but for farmers like me who are paying €20 for straw bales in the field for bedding cattle, you have to consider costs and inputs and look at your own farm and what works best for you.

“In the short term I see myself reducing cattle numbers and increasing sheep, maybe going up to two or three hundred.”

When David decided to go into farming, he knew he would need a regular income to support the development of the farm. Around 10 years ago he set up a scanning business.

At this time of the year, which is his busy period, he will scan roughly 800 cows per week; he also scans around 40,000 ewes a year.

“I am on the road a lot but I love it and it is a great way to meet other farmers and find out what they are doing on their farm,” he says. “It is a great way to connect with people.”

David farms with the support of his family including his wife Sandra and their children Connor (11), Freya (10) and Lauren (8).

“They love the sheep and lambing season. At the moment farming for me is a weekend and evening job, but having built it up from scratch I am keen to make it as successful as I can and hopefully be in a position to pass something viable over to my children to take on if they wish.

“Most farmers are in the same boat; we are very aware that some people are making a lot of money in the agricultural supply chain while the primary producers are forced to take prices which are often below production costs.

“It is time farmers stepped up and demanded their fair share of the profits because after all we are a vital cog in that chain.”

ICM urged to certify Navan plant for organic processing

The main facility to process organic lambs in Ireland is ICM in Camolin, Co Wexford.

“This is a limitation for farmers up my part of the country as the travelling distances can affect the finished weight of the animals,” says David.

“I have been working with a number of farmers to organise sufficient supply to encourage ICM to certify their Navan plant for organic processing, as this would open up business opportunities for farmers in the midlands and beyond.

Expand Close David Caffrey with his flock on his organic farm at Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Caffrey with his flock on his organic farm at Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan



“It is not a formal producer group but myself and John Curran have been working closely with other organic farmers to get a regular supply of animals into the factory in Camolin, illustrating that it is a viable option for Navan also.

“In my experience farmers are happy to work with each other to make their own business more sustainable.

“ICM in Navan are keen to work with us as there are market opportunities out there for Irish organic lamb.

“Covid has restricted us in many ways but all going according to plan we will see the opening of their facility in the coming weeks.

“In particular we are keen to get a consistent supply into the factory from November to March to meet market demands.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie

Read More



