‘It is time for farmers to step up and demand their fair share of the profits’

Farmers need to ‘get more involved from farm to fork’, rather than working for below minimum wage, says Cavan’s David Caffrey

David Caffrey is planning to increase his flock from 100 to 2-300 ewes Expand
David Caffrey's sheep and cattle Expand
David Caffrey with his flock on his organic farm at Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan Expand

Grace Maher

"Most farmers are working for below minimum wage when all of the hours on the farm are accounted for, and that is something that needs to be addressed in the broader discussion on food security,” says David Caffrey, an organic beef and sheep farmer near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

Most of us farm because we love it, but farmers need to get more involved in the whole process, from farm to fork, to maximise their returns.”

David began farming 54 hectares in 2015 and has increased that to 120; the farm is certified by the Irish Organic Association (IOA).

