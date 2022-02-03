‘It has become a craft now and I suppose more of an art’… Mark Hanna on the ‘beauty and hard graft’ of Mourne stone walling

When Kilkeel brothers and developers, Mark and Timothy Hanna, bought a 300-year-old dilapidated corn and flax mill in 2008, initially they thought it may work as an area for housing.

“With planning restrictions that were in place in the Kilkeel Valley, that wasn’t a runner,” Mark explains.

“When we were told we could get holiday accommodation passed, we decided to run with that. We fell into it by accident rather than design.”

Tragically Timothy passed away in 2012. That same year, planning permission was granted and Mark began transforming the nine-acre site which houses a woodland, meadow and the Kilkeel river, into one offering self-catering properties and event spaces; a labour-of-love renovation project that spanned six or seven years.

“I was hands-on at every stage of the process,” Mark says.

“Because I ran a building firm, I had access to tradesmen, plasterers and so on. I brought in a local stone mason to repair the stonework.

“As a joiner, I did the roofing and finishing, I also did the painting, tiling — anything I could do to save money I did myself because I had the skills.”

The hard work paid off and Mark and his wife Jenny were in a position to welcome their first guests to the Wee House, which was originally the flax mill, in 2017.

Jenny runs a variety of in-house activities that encourage guests to spend time in a relaxing environment in order to unwind and feel restored.

The thinking behind her Woodland Wanders guided stroll is that paddling in the river or a walk in the meadow helps connect people with nature, alleviate stress and renew energy levels.

Meanwhile Mark has just led the first Mourne Stone Walling activity where participants try their hand at this centuries-old tradition.

“People are given the opportunity to learn how to start to move and handle the stone into place,” Mark says.

“For those who don’t want to lift the bigger stones there are smaller ones that can be used to build smaller replica walls, but the same methods apply. You don’t necessarily need to get involved in the hands-on process of repairing a real-size stone wall.

“I was conscious of that when we were developing this experience because you have people who just wouldn’t have the physical strength to do it.

“We gathered smaller stones, anything that you could hold in one hand, and in a variety of sizes, which is basically what stone walling is, to scale.

“There’s a bucket of stones and it’s all about choosing the right one for the space and learning to balance and find the point of rest between the neighbouring stones.

“Guests learn to measure and gauge using local language and words such as coggle and skim, skelfs and spalls.

“The activity is finished with a Mourne builder’s lunch including traditional boiled cake handmade by Jenny, that comes served in a biscuit tin.”

Mark points out the men of the Mournes have been building these walls for generations and it’s a skill that has evolved over centuries.

“What we were trying to draw out in this experience is, the act of building these boundaries was something that anybody who farmed these lands would have done themselves,” he says.

“It was a necessity in the past, it was something you did to make your land usable and to create boundaries to keep in whatever livestock you had. It has become more of a craft now and I suppose more of an art. People have built houses in this area and they will get professional people in to do a dry-stone wall around their boundary or garden; it’s a reference to the past.”

Although Mark modestly downplays his skills, he has successfully built more than 400 metres of wall utilising stone sourced from within the grounds of the Green Holiday Cottages.

“What I was doing was saving money — the stone was there and I gave it a purpose and created boundaries with it. It’s created a bit of a talking point with guests and it’s turning into quite a thing now with this cultural experience we’ve developed as well.

“I did enjoy it, I’ve never really done much wall building before, so it was all a learning curve for me, and I can see the ones I did at the start and the ones I did towards the end of the experience — they get better.

“The experience we are offering all came out of working with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and a project called Atlantic CultureScape.

“There are 15 signature projects across Newry, Mourne and Down, and it’s about building the tourism offering in the area and looking at ways in which we could promote the Mourne area, particularly experiences which reflect the place and the people.

“It was through the Atlantic Culturescape project that we first began to look at offering stone wall building.”

Promoting the area and local businesses within it, is something the couple are passionate about, and breathing new life into the old mill struck a chord amongst the locals.

“Before we opened, I had been working at this place for six or seven years and nobody knew I was working on the cottages really. They are quite close to Kilkeel but they are down off the road and quite hidden from view, so Jenny decided to do an open day,” Mark says.

“We counted up beforehand and we thought between friends and family we might have 50 people — but we had 10 times that on the day!

“Some of the older people who came, they told us about whenever they were small, they used to walk down here on a Sunday afternoon and they remembered the mill working.

“The corn and flax mill was original built in 1740 by the Walmsley family who had moved from Lancashire and built three mills in the Kilkeel area. It stopped working back in the early fifties.

“Actually one of the ladies who visited, Martha Clement, her father, Tom Bingham, was the last miller to work the place so she had a very real connection with it.

“But even younger people, they have recollections of going down to the river and playing on the stepping stones.

“It played a bigger part in people’s history than I was aware.”

Inspired by the beauty of Mourne and its rocky boundaries, Mark wrote a poem called Under the Sod which is read to guests before they leave the stone wall activity, “just to give people something to think about”, he says.

The last two lines of the poem are as follows:

‘A monument made from granite and air declares to the world we were once there but for all this these efforts are always in vain, because all walls tumble but the stones will remain.’

The next Mourne Stone Walling — A Granite Kingdom events are scheduled for February 26 and March 26. Tickets cost £50 including lunch. To book, visit greenholidaycottages.com