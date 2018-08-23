A Waterford farmer is counting the cost of an "illegal party" that took place on his farm recently which he says could have easily set off a huge gorse fire.

A Waterford farmer is counting the cost of an "illegal party" that took place on his farm recently which he says could have easily set off a huge gorse fire.

'It could have caused a huge blaze' - Farmer hits out at 'illegal party' on his land

The farmer who wishes to remain anonymous said the incident took place at the height of the drought and caused significant damage to his farm.

“Electric fencing was pulled down and the posts then used in the campfire.

“Removing fencing is no joke and could easily have caused harm to livestock or indeed to other members of the public.”

The farmer who lives near the coast said his cattle got out and he eventually found them on a nearby beach.

“The fire was set close to gorse which could have ignited given the dry weather; not to mention the litter, empty vodka and beer bottles and the remnants of sleeping bags that were left behind.”

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has said members of the public should not assume that they can use farmland for recreational purposes.

This incident illustrates the difficulties facing farmers when members of the public use farmland for leisure purposes without consent. While ICSA is very open to negotiated access, a farm is a workplace and there is no right to trespass on it.”