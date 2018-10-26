Is the relationship between farmers and silage contractors is invariably built around tall tales, half-truths and downright lies?
The relationship between farmers and their silage contractors is one that’s invariably built around tall tales, half-truths and downright lies.
The contractor’s repertoire includes stalwarts such as: “We’ll be with you tomorrow” – which usually means around 10 days’ time.
“We’ve four to do around your place, and you’re the first of them” — silage talk for we’re moving to the other end of the county, or province.
“We’ve had a bad breakdown but we’re nearly back on track” — could be true, but it’s as likely that the lads went AWOL after a wedding or the Whit Weekend.
Being careless with the truth comes just as easily for the farmer, particularly when the contractor is hunting for money. Here are some of the old reliables:
“Are you sure that was the acreage?”
“I’ve a blast of cattle to sell in November and you’re the first man on the list.”
“After the Single Farm Payment lands.”