Is the relationship between farmers and silage contractors is invariably built around tall tales, half-truths and downright lies?

The relationship between farmers and their silage contractors is one that’s invariably built around tall tales, half-truths and downright lies.

The contractor’s repertoire includes stalwarts such as: “We’ll be with you tomorrow” – which usually means around 10 days’ time.

“We’ve four to do around your place, and you’re the first of them” — silage talk for we’re moving to the other end of the county, or province.

“We’ve had a bad breakdown but we’re nearly back on track” — could be true, but it’s as likely that the lads went AWOL after a wedding or the Whit Weekend.

Being careless with the truth comes just as easily for the farmer, ­particularly when the contractor is hunting for ­money. Here are some of the old reliables:

“Are you sure that was the acreage?”

“I’ve a blast of cattle to sell in November and you’re the first man on the list.”

“After the Single Farm Payment lands.”