Irish teacher Josephine is crowned Miss Macra

There will be no hurling glory this year, but Kilkenny has secured a national prize with the International Miss Macra title.

Josephine O'Neill, a secondary school teacher from Maddoxtown in Co Kilkenny, won the coveted crown at the 47th International Miss Macra Festival 2018.

In doing so, she beat off competition from 23 other contestants from all over Ireland.

Ms O'Neill (24), who is a leading member of Callan Macra, is currently teaching both home economics and Irish to secondary school pupils in Cross and Passion College, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

She is heavily involved in Macra, both at club and county level.

She has been secretary (2016-2018), assistant secretary and vice-president for the county and has organised many events.

Leadership

These included the hurling competition over the weekend of Mr Personality, which was hosted in Kilkenny for Macra members from across Ireland.