Incredible scenes of farmers hard at work in their snowed-in communities

With snow drifts measuring well over 1m in many places, lots of roads around the country have been impassable and only those with the heaviest machinery have been able to make progress in getting through.

I'll bet my "new" #Fendt vineyard tractor, fresh from Germany, didn't think his first task in Ireland would be schlepping firewood to the house through the #snow ! #StormEmma #blizzard #sneachta #blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/1ZTpjGaJ64

Jeeps have become stuck as snow banks have completely blocked roads and even tractors have struggled to move some of the huge snow piles that only JCBs shovelling were able to clear a path.

My neighbour and I wasting our time pic.twitter.com/k5XTMeTqaj — Ian Comerford (@IanComerford2) March 2, 2018

Some of this great work by farmers has been captured from around the country and on behalf of those who you've helped over the past few days, we'd like to say thanks! As, in between farming in tough conditions at best and treacherous for many, farmers around the country were giving a helping hand to their local communities as well.