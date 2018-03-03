Farm Ireland
Incredible scenes of farmers hard at work in their snowed-in communities

A snow plough clears the snow at Navan, Co. Meath. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN
A snow plough clears the snow at Navan, Co. Meath. PIC COLIN ORIORDAN
FarmIreland Team

As farmers battled with frozen pipes, cramped housing and generally Baltic temperatures on the farm, many were more than happy to help others in their community over the past few days

With snow drifts measuring well over 1m in many places, lots of roads around the country have been impassable and only those with the heaviest machinery have been able to make progress in getting through.

Jeeps have become stuck as snow banks have completely blocked roads and even tractors have struggled to move some of the huge snow piles that only JCBs shovelling were able to clear a path.

Some of this great work by farmers has been captured from around the country and on behalf of those who you've helped over the past few days, we'd like to say thanks! As, in between farming in tough conditions at best and treacherous for many, farmers around the country were giving a helping hand to their local communities as well.

Farmers though are reminded to put their own safety first in the hazardous weather and while the status red notification has passed for most parts of the country, safety is advised when dealing with remaining snow stocks and frozen conditions.

Online Editors

