Thousands of farmers who use large quantities of water from the public supply for livestock and dairying will pay more for the service with charges to increase by up to 78pc in 2020 under a new pricing structure from Irish water.

Increased water charges on the way for thousands of farmers

Farmers with fragmented holdings, which requires multiple connections, are to be levied with a fixed base charge for every connection in addition to paying for the water used, under a new uniform rate for water next year.

Charges have varied widely under the Local Authorities, each of whom had set their own scale of charges, and 44 different charging regimes currently exist across the country.

However, the cost of water is now to be standard across the country with Irish Water to change over to a new uniform rate to commence in 2020.

Irish Water confirmed to Farming Independent that the new scale of charges for water will come into effect from May 1, 2020, but a system of phasing upwards will be applied to water bills which increase by more than €250/year.

Some farmers have multiple connections - up to five or six in some cases - to service fragmented land. They have been campaigning for a cap on the number of meters to be levied with a fixed charge, pointing out that useage of they only use the connection for a few weeks in the year.

Irish Water has confirmed that it has received a final decision on charges from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) on future tariffs for businesses, including farmers.

Yvonne Harris, Head of Customer Operations, Irish Water said that the aim is "to ensure that every business across the country is provided with a clear, transparent, equitable charging regime regardless of location" under the new standard scale of charges to apply to non domestic users of the public supply.

Water Charges

There are four bands of charges for customers with the majority of farmers within Category 1, users of less than 1,000 cubic metres of water annually for which a standing charge of €43.76 per meter/annum and €1.83 per cubic metre of water used will apply.

Between 1,000 and 20,000 cubic metre usage, the fixed charge will increase to €113.31 for each meter/connection and the charge for water used will be reduced to €1.30 per cubic metre.

Farmers who use the same supply for domestic use, and currently receive the domestic allowance, will continue to qualify for the allowance.

Using 500 cubic metres of water annually, after allowing for the domestic allowance, the cost for a farmer in Co Laois will increase by 78pc.

Changes for other counties are as follows Cork +62pc, Galway +39pc, Kilkenny +50pc, Monaghan +76pc, Leitrim +58pc, Carlow +30pc, Longford +30pc, Clare +18pc and Limerick +6pc.

There will be no change in Westmeath and consumers in Kildare will benefit from a reduction of 9pc.

However, by reducing consumption to 250 cubic metres/annum, a farmer in North Tipperary will benefit by a reduction of 56pc, with reductions in other counties, Kildare minus 55pc, Limerick down 54pc, Clare down 39pc, Kilkenny down 26pc.

Farmers can avail of a facility on the Irish Water web page water.ie to calculate the effect of the change in their respective county.

Online Editors