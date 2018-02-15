Increased CCTV and drones to crack down on illegal dumping

Covert surveillance, aerial imagery from drones and satellites as well as the installation of CCTV cameras will be used to help crack down on illegal dumping, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment announced today.

Describing illegal dumping as ‘economic and environmental treason’ the Minister Denis Naughten is allocating €2m this year for a targeted crackdown on illegal dumping black spots across the country.

“Ireland is fighting back and reclaiming our rivers, beaches, parks and walkways from illegal dumpers. The response to last year’s anti-dumping initiative from the public and local authorities was unprecedented. “The battle is well and truly on to catch and prosecute those who are committing environmental and economic treason. Our communities are standing as one to say enough. Our river-ways, mountainsides, towns and villages are to be used no longer as the dumping grounds by those who have no respect for our environment, our laws or their neighbours.

"Local communities were central to the success of the Anti-Dumping Initiative last year and they will be again this year. These communities are the backbone of our counties and they are also victims, reporters, witnesses and partners in the clean-up and control of sites that are targeted by fly-tippers.” Minister Naughten and the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring today launched the 2018 Anti-Illegal Dumping Initiative.