In Pictures: The hands that shape the shoes - Irish farriers eye Euro success

Ireland's top farriers are preparing to pit their skills against the best of their trade across mainland Europe.

A team of four master farriers from across the country are in strict training for the European Farrier Championships to be held in Aarberg in Switzerland on June 22 and 23.

Farrier Sam Brennan shapes a shoe at the RACE Training centre in Kildare town

The team is managed by master farrier John McLoughlin from Nurney, Co Kildare and members were chosen earlier this year after a well-contested competition. The team members are Eddie Channon from Newbridge, Kildare; James Woods, Shanagolden, Limerick; Paul Duddy, Strabane, Tyrone; and Sam Brennan, Askeaton, Limerick.

Farrier Eddie Channon from Newbridge working at the RACE Training centre in Kildare town

They gather regularly at the Farrier School in Kildare Town, to hone their skills and practice carrying out tasks against the clock as the competition demands. The team is operating under the aegis of the Irish Master Farriers' Association which has 140 members including apprentices. As team manager, John McLoughlin is confident they will be in the shakedown for prizes - and with a bit of luck can bring off a big win. He explains that the competition comprises five separate classes, with phases one to four directed at horseshoe-making from scratch through the various phases.

Farrier Sam Brennan from Limerick puts a shoe on a horse at the RACE Training centre in Kildare town