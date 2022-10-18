Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

'I'm usually in the shed covered in oil' swapping farm for high heels in the Rose of Tralee

Rachel Woods was ‘totally shocked’ to win the Monaghan Rose – she says the experience has changed her life, but she is still happiest on her family dairy farm

Pick of the bunch: Monaghan Rose Rachel Woods Expand
Rachel in the yard Expand
Rachel playing her harp Expand
With the dairy herd Expand
With a calf Expand
Rachel on a tractor Expand
Rachel in the milking parlour Expand
Doing the dirty work Expand
With the turkeys Expand
Performing on the show Expand
With Dáithí Ó Sé Expand

Close

Pick of the bunch: Monaghan Rose Rachel Woods

Pick of the bunch: Monaghan Rose Rachel Woods

Rachel in the yard

Rachel in the yard

Rachel playing her harp

Rachel playing her harp

With the dairy herd

With the dairy herd

With a calf

With a calf

Rachel on a tractor

Rachel on a tractor

Rachel in the milking parlour

Rachel in the milking parlour

Doing the dirty work

Doing the dirty work

With the turkeys

With the turkeys

Performing on the show

Performing on the show

With Dáithí Ó Sé

With Dáithí Ó Sé

/

Pick of the bunch: Monaghan Rose Rachel Woods

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Rachel Woods swapped her overalls and wellies for ball gowns and high heels when she was chosen to represent Monaghan in the Rose of Tralee this year.

The Tydavnet woman, who works off-farm as a special needs assistant for children with autism spectrum disorder, says that although she was extremely nervous, the experience changed her life.

Most Watched

Privacy