'I'm not sure what Rory Best is going to be' - former Ireland captain enjoying his new role as a cattle farmer


Former Ireland skipper Rory Best is savouring his new responsibilities at home and on the land. Picture: Donal Moloney Expand

Former Ireland skipper Rory Best is savouring his new responsibilities at home and on the land. Picture: Donal Moloney

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Two weeks ago, Paul O'Connell said on The Late Late Show that he doesn't miss big games or rugby's routine. What he missed was the sense of purpose he had playing for Ireland and Munster.

"We're all in pursuit of a purpose in some shape or form, especially when you recently retire from rugby," agrees Rory Best, who succeeded O'Connell as Ireland captain and retired after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"That purpose was very much the match and the training. And when you retire, there is a massive void to try to fill. I don't think you ever fill that very quickly," Best told the Sunday Independent.