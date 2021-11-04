IFA to hold farm family ‘protest’ in Dublin

IFA will lead a ’protest’ of farm families in Dublin on Sunday, November 21 to highlight the importance of farming to the Irish economy.

It was announced by IFA President, Tim Cullinan, that they intend to send a strong message to Government that they “need to work with elected farm leaders to make an agreed plan for the agricultural sector”.

“Farm families are genuinely fearful about what the future holds. We hear all of these high-level targets being announced, but we have no clarity about what this will mean at farm level. I’m inviting all farm families to attend the event,” said Cullinan.

“Farmers have families too, and they are very conscious of the climate challenge and the need for farmers to play their part. But it can’t decimate our incomes. It must provide a future that is economically and socially sustainable, as well as being environmentally sustainable.”

“Recent Government policy proposals, including those on the CAP, are all about reducing production and adding cost. The CAP is there to support farmers to produce food. It cannot be expected to fund climate action as well. The Government needs to come forward with a proper plan, with proper funding behind it,” he said.

Cullinan added that they have decided to come together on Sunday 21 because they wish to limit disruption to the people of Dublin, who they believe ‘are well disposed toward the farming community’.

He said they want to send a positive message about what the farming sector does and how important it is in terms of producing high-quality food, supporting rural Ireland, and contributing to the Irish economy as a whole.

"The farming and food sector employs 300,000 people across the country and contributed €13bn in exports in 2020. Outside of Dublin and the mid-east region, the sector provides between 10pc and 14pc of employment. This is being forgotten in a rush to sterilise Irish farming”.

“If we produce less food in Ireland, more will be produced in countries with a higher carbon footprint, which will increase global warming. We believe that with the right supports, we can reduce methane emissions by using available technologies but all this talk of cutting the so-called ‘national herd’ is really worrying farmers,” he said.

Cullinan stressed the fact that the IFA wishes to work with the Government on climate action, but he feels there must be real and substantial engagement. “Setting targets without any regard for the consequences, or any supports, won't work,” he said.