Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 29 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

IFA lodges objection to South Kerry greenway

Pic: Don MacMonagle
Pic: Don MacMonagle
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

IFA has made a submission to An Bord Pleanála objecting to the proposed South Kerry Greenway project.

It says that this is due to the failure of Kerry County Council (KCC) to adhere to Government policy on greenway development, as well as not honouring a commitment given to landowners that lands would not be compulsorily acquired.

IFA National Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney said it regretted the move, as it supports the promotion of agri-tourism and economic activity in rural areas, but it has to "restore the rights of the farmers affected”.

Kerry IFA Chairman Pat O’Driscoll said that farmers impacted by this proposed greenway feel misled.

Farmers protest against south Kerry greenway forced land sales . Mike Sheehy from Renard Caherciveen .Photo By : Domnick Walsh
Farmers protest against south Kerry greenway forced land sales . Mike Sheehy from Renard Caherciveen .Photo By : Domnick Walsh

"When the project started, they were clearly told CPOs were off the table, yet the Council ignored this commitment and is now seeking to use the offices of An Bord Pleanála to compulsorily carve up almost 50pc of the farm holdings, for a cycle track.

"This is not acceptable and it’s not in keeping with the Government’s policy for greenway development, which requires local authorities to design greenways ‘to traverse field boundaries and hedgelines to avoid severance."

He said that the Council does not understand the impact of this proposed cycle track on farming activity.

"It has failed to listen to, record or respond to the alternative routing proposals put forward by landowners or appoint an agronomist to liaise with landowners. This all contravenes the Government’s policy on greenways, which is required in order for funding to be made available to build the cycle track."

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

Tara McCarthy is leading the drive to expand non-EU markets for Irish food produce. Photo: Alan Rowlette

'No deals expected to be made on current trade mission to south-east Asia'-...

Planting native woodlands on all farms, including dairy is a critical...
Photo: Andreas Berthold

New delay will leave a million without broadband until 2020

Despite milking over 500 cows this German dairy farm is not making a profit
The Clohamon Weir

'The new CAP has greater ambitions for climate action and environmental...
Stock image

The 'ten day difference'- guide to setting the dairy farm up for a...
Despite our producers being heavily dependent on the weather, in Ireland we have the best grass in the world. (Stock image)

UK biotech firm goes greener than grass with move to Cork