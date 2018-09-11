Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 11 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

IFA calls for more rural Garda patrols as 'people have right to feel safe in home'

IFA deputy Richard Kennedy
IFA deputy Richard Kennedy
Tom Brady

Tom Brady

More gardaí on high-visibility patrols are needed to help stem the intimidation of farmers by criminal gangs, it has been warned.

Deputy president of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Richard Kennedy said many farmers and their families, particularly those living in isolated areas, were living in a state of constant fear.

"People have a right to feel safe in their own homes but they don't any more," he told the Irish Independent.

"There has been no easing off in crime in rural areas.

"There is a lot of fear out there because of the intimidation farmers face when they ask trespassers to get off their land. They are also worried that they will get into trouble if they challenge the trespassers."

Mr Kennedy said the IFA was not looking for the reopening of Garda stations that had been shut.

"We want sufficient resources available to allow the Garda to send out more mobile patrols that are highly visible and will act as a deterrent," he said.

"Intimidation is a problem in many parts of the country.

Also Read

"I farm in Limerick, outside the city, and we have experienced some of these gangs coming out and causing problems."

He said he acknowledged that being a garda was a tough job, but said more resources were needed if the threats were to be stopped.

Meanwhile, the IFA plans to host a meeting involving farmers, gardaí, representatives of Fingal County Council and community groups in north Co Dublin in a bid to highlight the problems of theft, intimidation and trespassing and to form an action plan to combat the thugs.

Irish Independent

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Cattle at Beaumont Station

How one of New Zealand's largest commercial farms manages 37,000...
Farmer Martin Ryan watches the peloton race by during Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann from Athlone to Tipperary. Photo: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Opinion: The next phase of rapid change is unfolding in our rural communities
A sheep got stuck on a ledge under a bridge and had to be rescued at Stowbridge near King's Lynn, Norfolk. (RSPCA/ PA)

Baa-d day for sheep stuck under bridge

Turmoil in Countrywomen's Association amid proposals to...
Murder Hole beach in Donegal.

Bathers at famous Murder Hole Beach warned they risk bull attack
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life
Transport Minister Shane Ross. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rural publicans want 'drinklink' tax incentives


Top Stories

A sign reading

Talks over trade deal with South Americans continue amid opposition from...
This 70ac tillage farm located between the villages of Clogheen and Ardfinnan.

Equestrian buyers in the chase for another slice of Tipp land

Is Ireland’s low cost pasture based system really a comparative advantage for the...
Stock image. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Call for new 'Sustainable Suckler Cow Payment' of up to €3,500/herd to...

'Farmers need a minimum of €100 per lamb' - Concern over the scale of ewe...
Nevin Spence. Picture: Dickson Digital

Sister of Ulster star recalls grief of losing three family members in slurry tank...
Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Creed: 'Greater efforts are required to achieve TB eradication by...