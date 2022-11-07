‘If you go to a mart to sell sheep, you are one of two or three women there. But if you know what you’re doing, you’re not nervous about it’

There was one moment which shaped Hannah Doherty’s farming life forever. As a young girl, wild about animals and farming, she wanted to be there to witness a caesarean section take place on a cow having difficulty calving.

Her father, who up until then had always supported her interest in farming, was against the idea. She is too young, this is too much, she shouldn’t be there. But even as a small child, her determination to be treated the same as everyone else was strong.

She fought her corner, put her young foot down, and eventually got her way.

Today Hannah — who is one of four female farmers featured in a new TG4 series — works as a beef and sheep advisor for the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland and also runs Cornamount Farm in Donegal with her husband, Tommy.

“We have a farm at home in Glencolmcille and my father is a part-time sheep farmer. I’ve always been interested in the farm. I was a very outdoorsy child, mad about animals. My aspiration as a child was to be a large animal vet, that was always the dream,” says Hannah.

“One of my earliest memories is a caesarean section being performed on the farm and my Daddy didn’t want me to see it because I was so young. I really wanted to be in the cow shed for it, because I wanted to be a vet. In the end I had my way, I got to watch it.

“I was very lucky that my Mammy and Daddy never held me back from being part of the farm at home. If my brother wanted to help, or if I wanted to help, we were equal. I never paid any great attention to the work that I do on the farm. It comes naturally to me because it’s the work that I have been doing since I was a child.”

Hannah studied Agricultural Science in University College Dublin and her graduating class was one of the first to have an even split between women and men.

For the past 10 years, she and Tommy have farmed Cornamount Farm in Burt on the main road between Letterkenny and Derry. When they took it over, the 130-acre farm had no farm buildings, few roads and was in need of major improvements.

They have brought the farm a long way in a short space of time, building roads and stock numbers, and coming up with some innovative ways to work without sheds.

“There was no yard on the farm when my husband bought it, it was a greenfields site. We have done a huge amount of work on it over the years. Because we don’t have a yard and we don’t have nice, block-built sheds, we put up a large-scale polytunnel and we lamb our sheep in the tunnel.

“It’s a temporary measure, we’d love to put in proper cattle and sheep housing in time but, with the current climate, that is a massive investment. So for us the focus has been on improving the grass land, the road ways and building up stock numbers first. In time we will hopefully be able to invest in a proper yard.”

Hannah says she has never felt out of place as a female farmer and, besides the odd good-natured comment, no one has ever treated her differently because she is a woman.

“When you’ve been encouraged to do it from a young age, and no one has ever told you not to do it, it’s not an issue. I’m very lucky here with Tommy — we are a team and we do this together.

“We both have full-time jobs and we are here morning, evening and weekends checking stock and feeding stock. It takes the both of us to do it. I don’t have a lot of female friends who are interested in agriculture, so my friends probably look at me and wonder what I’m at.

“When you are trying to make a success of it, it can be very hard work. But it is rewarding. There is no doubt that there are tough days, especially when it comes to sickness or losses on the farm, but for the most part, it’s a very enjoyable way of life.

“I think it all goes back to your childhood. If you are encouraged from a young age you never feel inadequate. My husband is very supportive of me as well and if you have someone in the business who treats you as an equal, that is very important.

“If you go to a mart to sell sheep, you are probably one of maybe two or three women who are there. But if you know what you’re doing, you’re not nervous about it.

“Of course you have people remark on you as a young woman, or the blonde hair. But I take it light-heartedly because that’s always how it’s meant. I’ve never had a negative experience.

“You might have people remarking that they’ve never bought sheep from a woman before, but if you laugh it off and keep it light-hearted, I’ve never felt any real negativity about it.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Hannah started a new business at Cornamount Farm, supplying eggs from the farm gate using an honesty box. This was an important development for the farm, providing a day-to-day income to see them through the lean spells when no cattle or sheep are being sold.

“I wanted to set up something for myself and that is where the hens came in. They were something that I could do totally myself.

“The hens are very self-sufficient, if you feed them and water them and give them plenty of fresh air, they are fairly happy,” says Hannah.

“I have a big interest in farm-to-fork. I love selling directly from the farm and I think that is something that we don’t do enough in Ireland. I think this is a way that farming needs to go more. The supermarkets have too much control over the price that farmers get for their produce and farmers need to take this into their own hands more and get a price for their produce.

“I love when people buy my eggs and come back to me and say they were so fresh, or they had a great flavour. There is a great pride for me in that.

“One of the biggest problems being a beef and sheep farmer is the lack of cash flow. It’s not that beef and sheep don’t make money, it’s just that the money comes in at certain times of the year. That can be a struggle sometimes.

“The eggs have given us the ability to make something every day. It’s not a huge amount of money but there is something coming in all the time. That’s important.”

​Hannah Doherty is one of four female farmers featured on Mná na Talún, a four-part series starting on November 23 on TG4