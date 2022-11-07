Farming

‘If you go to a mart to sell sheep, you are one of two or three women there. But if you know what you’re doing, you’re not nervous about it’

One of four female farmers featured in a new TG4 series, Hannah Doherty says she always had a passion for the job

Hannah Doherty with some of her sheep on her Donegal holding
During lockdown, Hannah started supplying eggs from the farm gate using an honesty box
Hannah has always had a passion for animals
Hannah works as a beef and sheep advisor for the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland

Hannah Doherty with some of her sheep on her Donegal holding

Hannah Doherty with some of her sheep on her Donegal holding

During lockdown, Hannah started supplying eggs from the farm gate using an honesty box

During lockdown, Hannah started supplying eggs from the farm gate using an honesty box

Hannah has always had a passion for animals

Hannah has always had a passion for animals

Hannah works as a beef and sheep advisor for the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland

Hannah works as a beef and sheep advisor for the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland

Hannah Doherty with some of her sheep on her Donegal holding

Andrew Hamilton

There was one moment which shaped Hannah Doherty’s farming life forever. As a young girl, wild about animals and farming, she wanted to be there to witness a caesarean section take place on a cow having difficulty calving.

Her father, who up until then had always supported her interest in farming, was against the idea. She is too young, this is too much, she shouldn’t be there. But even as a small child, her determination to be treated the same as everyone else was strong.

