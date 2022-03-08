‘If I hadn’t got checked out, I might not be here’

For the best part of a year, dairy farmer William Dennehy suffered with constant bouts of exhaustion but couldn’t understand why.

The native of Currow, Farranfore, Co Kerry, who runs a 100-cow spring calving system, had always maintained his fitness, looked after his diet, went to bed at a reasonable hour, and didn’t drink alcohol or smoke.

Yet the 56-year-old father of two, and husband to Mary, was “seriously struggling” to keep his eyes open at the wheel as he went about his daily farm work.

“I was constantly tired. I woke up one morning to go to the toilet and my balance was off,” he says.

“I went back to bed and got up an hour later to go and milk the cows. But as soon as I brought in the cows, I started empty retching and vomiting, that never happened to me before.

“I rang the doctor and made an appointment. The whole thing was my pulse rate was consistently only at 38 where it should have been at 60-odd. They referred me to Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee and the very same thing happened again.

“They carried out more tests and put me on a treadmill. I did very poorly, they said I needed a pacemaker. It wasn’t life-threatening, but it could have led to blackouts.”

The experience has taught the ICMSA member to urge other farmers to get checked out if they’re not feeling themselves.

“Farmers are not great at that; I wouldn’t be the best myself,” he says.

“My fitness isn’t as good as it was five years ago, when I could run 5km in 18 minutes. But now I would go to Inch beach and walk six miles.

“My diet was very good, only I have a sweet tooth like most farmers. I don’t have diabetes and my cholesterol was fine.

“But still all through last spring and summer I was constantly tired. I’d sleep and sleep, and by 12 o’clock the following day I’d be falling asleep again. It was desperate.

“Then on the way back home from the beach one day I actually fell asleep driving the car — that’s how bad it got and that was very alarming.

“The driving was a terror; I was a disaster. It was very scary because it could affect someone else’s life. I knew I had to do something.”

Having undergone a successful operation last autumn, the Kerry supplier says his energy levels are back to normal as the demanding calving season tightens its grip.

“I went for one check-up just after Christmas and they are very happy with my progress,” he says. “I’m taking two tablets every night.

“I stay awake now in the car, which is very good. I’m in the height of the spring here and the tiredness doesn’t seem to be an issue.

“I wasn’t overworked but I’d say dairy farmers in general have too much on. In spring-calving systems there is a pile of work to be done and there is a scarcity of labour — you don’t have time to think so you just plough on.

“They may not be overworked all year, but they’re definitely overworked at certain times of the year. They need to be careful.

“I got up yesterday morning at 4.30am and worked through until 10.30pm. The most important thing is to eat regularly, but I can be bad at that myself at times.

“My wife is very good for looking after us with regular meals, but when you’re under a lot of pressure, the diet can go completely, you could eat anything. You could come in after calving, settle in the armchair and eat a box of biscuits clear.

“It’s high energy on farms now. I got up this morning at 6am and it’s only now I’m going in to eat at noon. I didn’t eat a bite yet today, that’s too long.

“The truth is the farmers take more care of the cows than themselves.

“And the age profile of farmers is a big problem.

“In fairness, they are trying to make facilities easier. I’m always trying to do that here so that if anything did happen me, someone could come in and the place is good enough that it’s attractive.

“You must keep it like that because if there is a situation where bad health does arrive, the facilities are conducive to someone coming in. You can make life easier for them.

“But the nuts and bolts of my message is: there are farmers out there who are taking no care of themselves. They don’t go for check-ups, they go for nothing, and they’re going to hit a block wall some day.

“A good friend of mine, a farmer as well, had very high cholesterol but was carrying no weight. One day he ran down a field after an animal and he dropped dead.

“It can happen to anyone, if you’re not going to look after your own health no one else will. If I hadn’t got checked out, things mightn’t be so good, I mightn’t be here.”