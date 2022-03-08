Farming

Farming

‘If I hadn’t got checked out, I might not be here’

Constantly tired and even falling asleep at the wheel, William Dennehy went for tests and discovered he needed a pacemaker

William Dennehy on his dairy farm in Currow, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan Expand
William Dennehy on his dairy farm in Currow, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

William Dennehy on his dairy farm in Currow, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Claire McCormack

For the best part of a year, dairy farmer William Dennehy suffered with constant bouts of exhaustion but couldn’t understand why.

The native of Currow, Farranfore, Co Kerry, who runs a 100-cow spring calving system, had always maintained his fitness, looked after his diet, went to bed at a reasonable hour, and didn’t drink alcohol or smoke.

