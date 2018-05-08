If all 'drink link' services were given to Kerry it wouldn't be enough for the county - Healy-Rae

He said that the funding behind the scheme running for 12 months, €1m would not be enough to provide a comprehensive service to Kerry, let alone the whole country.

Healy-Rae told the Today with Sean O'Rourke show that the State-funded bus service, which will run until 11pm servicing rural pubs is a 'sop' and said it was policy aimed at taking the "bad look" off legislation to tackle unaccompanied learner drivers. "This is a sop by the Government to try and take the bad look off the legislation and take the bad look off what the Minister is actually doing."

He also said that the Minister for Transport Shane Ross is trying to give the impression that this is going to service rural communities. "If everything he is proposing was directed at Co Kerry that in itself would still not be enough as the area of ground we are talking about is so diverse and has more regional and rural roads than any other part of the country.