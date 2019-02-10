Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 10 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'I was on the brink of ruin until the man from Revenue gave me one last chance'

 

Oliver Walsh of Flowerhill Equestrian Centre, Co Galway. Photo by Hany Marzouk
Oliver Walsh of Flowerhill Equestrian Centre, Co Galway. Photo by Hany Marzouk
Oliver Walsh's dauther, Zara. Photo: Hany Marzouk
Siobhan English

Siobhan English

In 1997, Oliver Walsh's home farm outside Ballinasloe was on the brink of collapse. "That's how close it got. I was drinking heavily and about to lose everything," he recalls.

"Was it not for a guy from the Revenue who gave me one final chance, I would have been out on the street."

Oliver says there is no shame in his story. "I was an alcoholic for 10 years and living in a bubble. I had no idea what I was doing. I used to throw the letters in the bin.

"He came into the field one day and said to me: 'You have to do something. I will give you six weeks.'

Oliver Walsh's dauther, Zara. Photo: Hany Marzouk
Oliver Walsh's dauther, Zara. Photo: Hany Marzouk

"That was the final straw. From that day on, I vowed to sort myself out. I owe a lot to the late Vincent Shields who gave me so much advice."

At the time he was milking 120 cows.

"I sold off the cows, repaid my debts, and set up a proper horse holiday business. It was slowly developing at the time and I felt there was an opening for it as there was nothing else in the area. When this got going, you could say my life began again."

The business Oliver started is Flowerhill Equestrian, which is now one of the most popular outfits in Ireland and caters for horse-riding enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Also Read

Boasting a full cross-country course, it offers a wide variety of holiday packages to suit both adults and children, which also include hunting with many of the local packs.

There's no doubt that Oliver is one of a kind. By reading the testimonials from people who have spent time in his company, you will get a true sense of the gentleman that he is. No frills, no notions, just a man passionate for what he does best.

"I'm no millionaire, but I love what I do," he says.

Oliver remembers back to his childhood when his love of horses first began. His late father Sean kept a few mares and produced a few young horses to sell at the likes of Ballinasloe.

Throughout that time, it was a busy dairy farm handed down from Oliver's grandfather.

The Walsh family came from a little farm from near Loughrea in Co Galway. "My grandfather used to go from farm to farm, threshing corn. That's how he made his money to buy this place," says Oliver.

"He moved here on November 1, 1929 with his family, two horses and two cars. It was on 80 acres and cost £1,500, which was a lot of money at the time. The farm was rundown, but my grandfather worked hard and developed it as a dairy farm. Back then, a cow was worth £4."

Over the years, further land was purchased and Flowerhill now sits on 280 acres. Much of this is used for the facilities and for grazing for his 60 or so horses and ponies, while 40 acres is set aside for winter barley. "The crop is sold on, while we keep the straw for the horses."

Oliver makes all his own haylage and local farmers often put sheep in the paddocks to graze them down.

As a child, Oliver hunted regularly with some of the local packs, including the East Galway Foxhounds, and it was through his love of the sport that he was one of the founding members of the Co Roscommon Harriers in 1999.

Together with Michael Curley and Dr Morgan McElligott, they restarted a hunt that had been idle for over 50 years.

Oliver was appointed as huntsman, a role he continues to this day.

"The hounds are kept here at Flowerhill and I have great help from my 10-year-old daughter Zara who whips in every weekend. She has been riding since she was four and is a natural in the saddle."

Each Sunday, the hunt attracts up to 50 mounted followers, several of whom could be visitors from abroad. Hunting is hugely popular in Galway and over the years, Oliver has tapped into this market by supplying hired horses for the day.

"We cater for people from all over the world, but Scandinavia is our biggest customer base."

Oliver credits his travel agents with giving him the bulk of the business. "We use HorseXplore in Sweden, Far and Ride in the UK and Zara's Planet here in Ireland.

"I always recommend clients to use the agents as it's a lot more secure. The agent will do everything for you, including looking after travel insurance and accommodation, which is available in nearby Portumna."

In addition to his own pack, Oliver also supplies horses to the North Tipperary Foxhounds, East Galway Hunt and the Grallagh Harriers.

"This time of year is very busy as hunting is in full swing. We also run charity rides for the local community on a regular basis and could have 70 or 80 out at a time.

"There's a lot going on here, but I love what I do. It's what gets me up every morning now at 5.30am."

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Rural Life

Bernie MacCarthy tends to her Angus herd on her farm near Kilbeggan in Westmeath. Photo: Tony Gavin

Meet the woman who gave up the vocation of nursing for farming
Farmer Brendan Boyd, 24, set a high bar for wedding proposals with the big question carved into a field of wheat (Credit: Brendan Boyd/PA)

Farmer proposes with message visible from space
Irish Red deer on the slopes of Mangerton Mountain, Killarney National Park.Photo:Valerie OSullivan

Calls for increased culling and fencing of deer in Killarney

Two farmers who got scratch cards after hip replacement surgeries thank...
Farmer Eoin Kelly

Meet the farmer looking for love: 'I've had a bit of craic, but it's time to...

Proposal to fine motorists not carrying a driving licence goes down like a lead...
Patty McHugh Dolan from Streamstown, Co. Westmeath won €57,000 on last Saturday's National Lottery Winning Streak Game Show on RTE. Marty Whelan, Winning Streak game show co-host; Patty McHugh Dolan, Orla Roche, Head of I Lottery and Sinead Kennedy, Winning Streak game show co-host. Pic: Mac Innes Photography

Westmeath mum to buy new tractor for family farm after scooping €57,000...


Top Stories

Picture; Gerry Mooney

Beware of jargon and agendas when dealing with 'sound science'
Bullfinches are in demand by poachers

Wildlife poaching soars as gangs target deer, hares and small birds
Stock image

Why a profit monitor is an essential for all dairy farmers
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Analysis: Five simple steps to make sure you can get the loan your farm business...

Contractors say 5pc rise in charges on the way
Tractors must be fitting with a flashing amber beacon

Light up your tractor fully or pay the penalty, farmers told

Video: See inside this 246ac farm with horse walker, 7-bedroom house...