'I was caught in the machine for an hour-and-a-half before help arrived'

Beef farmer Philip O'Connor recalls the horrific farm accident that saw him lose a leg below the knee

Philip O'Connor pictured on his farm near Kinvara, Co Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Philip O&rsquo;Connor pictured on his farm near Kinvara, Co Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Philip O’Connor pictured on his farm near Kinvara, Co Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Philip O’Connor pictured on his farm near Kinvara, Co Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Michael Keaveny

Looking back on the day a farm accident changed his life in 2005, Philip O'Connor says that cutting corners and rushing jobs was definitely a factor in what unfolded.

"I was doing a load of different things and the clock was dictating the schedule, my head wasn't clear.

"Hindsight is a great tool," says the 52-year-old, who farms in Kinvara, Co Galway with his wife Bernie and their three children, 11-year-old twins Ozzie and Siofra, and Jonah (8).

