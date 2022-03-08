Farming

Farming

‘I see overweight farmers and I know how they are feeling, and how to help them’

Stephen Spollen got stuck in ‘a vicious circle of unhappiness’, eating badly and feeling unhappy with himself until he reached 24st. But he found a way to eat and exercise that worked for him, lost 7st in 18 months, and now he is using his experience in his role as a weight loss coach

Stephen Spollen of SS Nutrition views a clients meal online. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand
Stephen Spollen Expand
Meal prepared and ready to serve to an SS Nutrition client Expand
A breakfast smoothie as recommended by SS Nutrition Expand
Taking and loading a picture of a prepared meal for a client of Stephen Spollen of SS Nutrition. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand

The moment Stephen Spollen realised he wasn’t able to kick a ball with his three-year-old son, he knew his days of denial were over.

Though aged just 32, the Ferbane, Co Offaly, native found himself out of breath every morning as he struggled to reach his shoelaces beyond his protruding stomach.

