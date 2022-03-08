‘I see overweight farmers and I know how they are feeling, and how to help them’

The moment Stephen Spollen realised he wasn’t able to kick a ball with his three-year-old son, he knew his days of denial were over.

Though aged just 32, the Ferbane, Co Offaly, native found himself out of breath every morning as he struggled to reach his shoelaces beyond his protruding stomach.

Chocolate bars, the deep fat fryer, takeaways and a couple of cans of beer had slowly become staples of Stephen’s daily intake which led to “a vicious circle of unhappiness” masked by a “people-pleasing” façade.

Seven years later, Stephen is leading a fit and healthy life with a mission now dedicated to helping farmers overcome weight loss obstacles.

This is his story.

“The way it used to be for me was get up in the morning, go about your day, but never feel happy. Day to day was a struggle, then you’d sit down at night and eat your emotions,” he says.

“I got to a point where I got into a darker hole — I started to drink a couple of cans of beer every night just to mask the feelings even more.

“To me, I didn’t have a problem; there was something there but you didn’t realise what it was, it was just constantly feeling unhappy with yourself.



“You hated yourself that much you were making up lies to be a people-pleaser. You thought nobody liked you because I thought everyone saw me the way I saw myself.”

While Stephen, who is not a farmer but comes from a farming background, never had weight problems as a child, he developed bad food habits in his twenties.

“Food was never a crutch for me as a child,” he says. “My parents always put up well-balanced meals; there was never any obesity in the family, it was never an issue.

“But I suppose I just wasted my twenties having fun; my attitude was eat, drink, be merry. But that catches up on you.

“I got lazy and I’ll put my hands up and say everything going on in my life was everyone else’s problem, it wasn’t mine.

“So there was more to it than just building a bad relationship with food. I suffered from anxiousness, a little bit of depression, I constantly fed and drank my emotions rather than deal with them head-on.

“I didn’t think it would be hard speaking about it, but it is — I’m welling up here. The truth is, over a period of three to four years I went from a steady 14/15 stone to my max at 24st.

“In that bad time you’d get up in the morning, have a Snickers or a KitKat — you needed a rush of sugar because you were up so late the night before with a takeaway. You just felt like crap and your body needed a pick-me-up.

“Then it could be three, four bags of Tayto, constantly filling a void. Dinner could be a quick switch on the deep fat fryer and throw whatever you could in just to get you by.

“Then four, five sandwiches in the meantime, a couple of biscuits, and a takeaway at night because you were so sluggish. I was consuming around 4,000 calories of crap in a day.

“It impacted so much, I didn’t work, I thought I wasn’t good enough to get a job, I didn’t feel motivated or confident to go for an interview — I could never find right-fitting clothes to make a presentable appearance.

“Looking back now, I’m so cross with myself for thinking that way, because it wasn’t the case.”

Stephen, now 39, says it really hit home seven years ago when he was unable to kick a ball around the garden with his son.

“I knew I had to do something so I went to weight loss groups. But I couldn’t fathom how they all had different information — they couldn’t all be right.

“Obviously, eating three meals a day of chicken, rice and broccoli does work, but I couldn’t sustain such plain food. Food needs to taste!”

While figuring out the best approach, Stephen also started to move.

“I started walking, but away from everybody, I didn’t want anyone to see me. It was up a hill in the back field, or around a GAA pitch at night when nobody was there.

“When I did lose weight I started going into gyms.

“I stuck at it, kept my head down, exercised, walked, punched the air. I pushed my son in the buggy harder than I ever could, just to gain more resistance to sweat more.

“Two/three months into the exercise, I knew I needed to support my movement but what really shocked me was that I needed to eat more to lose weight.

“I’d have a big breakfast (porridge and two boiled eggs), a substantial lunch (brown bread sandwich with chicken, lettuce, coleslaw), a substantial dinner (potatoes, veg, lean meat from the butchers) and my two-in-between (a couple handfuls of Brazil nuts or almonds).

“I wouldn’t deprive myself of my chocolate bar as my second snack, but it was a mindful choice — I knew I was going to have it, I’d look forward to it.

“I stopped going to the press, the chipper, the deep fat fryer or to get a six-pack of beer.

“When I started to eat properly, I gained more energy and was able to exercise even more.

“I started to feel better in myself. Everyone looks for motivation, but in fact it’s the other way around — you need to take action and then motivation comes.

“I could visually see results. I’m sitting here in my room looking at the mirror and, to this day, I still feel I look some way like I did. Now I know I don’t, but it just never leaves you.



“It impacted on my mood massively; I was able to make better decisions. I lost seven stone in 18 months.”

Stephen then joined a Community Employment (CE) scheme, landed work cleaning a gym and went on to complete a certificate as a nutrition coach with Precision Nutrition.

He set up his own online weight loss and coaching business and set out to find a niche demographic.

“The desire to help people came about when I started to feel way better about myself and people started to comment on me,” he says.

“I know that sounds selfish but when you’re coming from a place where you thought everyone didn’t like the way you looked, to people coming up saying ‘you look great’, it was really hard to take a compliment.

“I said if I can do this, there is no reason why anyone else can’t. Then I basically looked out the window and I could see all these farmers, many of them heavily overweight.

“I looked at them and said, I know exactly how they’re feeling: tired, lazy within themselves because they’ve too much weight on.

“I thought maybe I might be able to get through to them and help them get back on track.”