'I love to track my steps. Some days I'd get 35,000 steps done around the farm'

Athlone IT Health Centre Coordinator and farmer's daughter Laura Tully had been running the Moore Movers exercise group in the village of Moore for the last three years, targeting different groups in the community after Christmas to help lose weight and improve their overall health.

Inspired by recent studies conducted by the National Centre for Men's Health and the Irish Heart Foundation, which found that 80pc of farmers had four or more risk factors for cardiovascular disease, Laura approached the local IFA last December in the hope of starting a six-week health programme with farmers in January 2019.

Health drive

While Laura admits that there was resistance at the start, she said local farmers soon came on board when she told them the health drive could help change their lives for the better.

"Each year I found the farmers most resistant to join in on our activities and when we were power walking down the road, these guys were beeping the horn driving their jeeps as well, but having a secret laugh at us in our high-vis gear," she explains.

However, they soon realised that their health and wellness was no laughing matter and after Christmas more than 20 farmers ranging from the ages of 29-75 enrolled in the programme.

Peter Naughton was one of the farmers who made the first tentative steps on a cold January evening to meet with the group at the local Pádraig Pearse GAA club where the group did laps of the track around the pitch each week.

Joining the group came at a crucial time for Peter as he was adjusting to life without his mother Kathleen, who he had looked after up until her passing last July.

"She was 93 when she died. I was so wrapped up in looking after her. She never liked being on her own so I would bring her everywhere with me; if I was down the field, I'd bring her down to sit in the car while I worked," says Peter who has no siblings.

"It was hard to deal with things when she died. I wasn't pushed about what I ate so my diet suffered. I would only have a few cuts of bread and meat and spuds and wouldn't bother with veg at all. So when Laura approached me about the group, I thought it would be good to give it a try."

From trying Pilates to purchasing a Fitbit, being a member of the group has transformed Peter's attitude to health and wellness.

"I find the Fitbit great. Everyone should get them. I love to track my steps. Some days I would get about 35,000 steps done around the farm and with the extra exercise, I feel I have so much more energy."

Peter says that the camaraderie and "banter" of the group made him want to go back to the sessions each week. When the six-week programme came to an end, Peter and many of the farmers stayed on training with Laura twice a week in an effort to maintain their weight loss.

"The summer can be harder for farmers to attend as they might be busy with silage or hay or turf but I'd say as the winter comes in, a lot of the farmers will return to the group as they will be more free.

"It's a great programme and should be pushed nationwide and given the funding."

'Brick walls'

On the subject of funding, Laura has gotten support from the Roscommon Sport Partnership, but says that she has been met with "brick walls" from various other departments in an effort to get further funding and get the programme rolled out across the country.

"I won't give up on it. I'll keep at it. I get calls from all over the country from communities wanting to set up health drives for farmers. Ireland needs to start looking after its farmers," explains Laura.

"Right now farmers are frustrated and there's a sense of pent up anger when it comes to prices they are getting for beef and things like that - and it's affecting their health.

"90pc of the farmers in the group were doing paperwork late at night. Their sleep suffered then because they were wired. Some of them are really isolated."

Laura says that everybody who took part in the farmer initiative lost weight, increased their fitness and saw a reduction in their waist size. While she admits some of the farmers who were in the group "fell through the cracks", she says a good number still join her every Monday and Thursday to train.

"A group of us did a walk up the Slieve Bloom Mountains last week. It's great to see the programme has made a real difference to people's lives and wasn't just for six weeks."

Indo Farming