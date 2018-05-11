James Barrett has spent several months looking in horror at weather forecasts, and the rain was still pouring down outside his dairy in Watergrasshill in Co Cork when we were chatting last week.

James Barrett has spent several months looking in horror at weather forecasts, and the rain was still pouring down outside his dairy in Watergrasshill in Co Cork when we were chatting last week.

'I have never seen it as bad in 40 years of farming'

"I have never seen it so bad in my 40 years of farming. It has been averaging 174mm a month of rain throughout the winter down here and up to 180mm over at Cork Airport.

"Although we have dry enough ground, it is hard to get the animals out on the land," explained James, who farms on his own with a little help from his sister Rose. "I am still getting over the seven inches of snow we got here on March 1. I have never seen that amount of snow so late in all my farming life.

"But I suppose the weather is the weather. "We get it and we just have to get on with it."