‘I get a great kick out of lambing, I take great interest in the sheep and I think it’s just bred into me’

Paul Stacey’s Borris Ewes on his farm in Myshall, Co Carlow. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Paul Stacey with his Borris Ewes on the farm in Myshall Co Carlow. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Over 2,000 Borris Ewes, which are considered by their breeders as the country’s Rolls Royce of breeding ewes, are set to be sold at the annual Borris Ewe sale in Carlow on August 13.

The sale will be the first of three to take place in the next two months and will take place on August 13 and 27 (lambs, hoggets and two and three-year-old ewes) and September 10 (lambs, hoggets, two and three-year-old ewes and Cheviot ewes).

Myshall sheep farmer Paul Stacey hopes to have 70 of his Borris hoggets ready for the sale which his father helped to establish 59 years ago.

“My father Tom was a founding member of the Borris Ewe Association and the sale.

“He was a great man for showing his sheep and it rubbed off myself and my brothers.

“Dad won lots of prizes at local shows and took great pride in his flock.

“We’re a tight-knit association and the sale is for the local breeders but people from all 32 counties come to the sale.

“There’s no one in sheep that doesn’t know what the Borris Ewe sale is.”

The sale, he says, has been helped with younger people getting involved in recent years, with children and grandchildren of the original founders all helping out to keep it going.

On the first day, 700 ewe lambs are set to be sold on the morning, followed by 1,200 hoggets and over 100 two and three-year-olds in the afternoon.

Paul says that even though these are good numbers, the number of sheep sold at the sale has depleted down through the years.

“Back in the 1980s, when sheep farming was booming in Ireland, there were around 20,000 Borris ewes sold from just four breeders sales over August and September.

“But, nowadays, sheep numbers are nowhere near what they were. Back then there was a multitude of sheep in the country but now young farmers tend to be more interested in cattle than sheep.”

The sales continued throughout Covid and last year’s sale was one of the best in a long time, says Paul, and sellers enjoyed “the best ever, trade for hogget ewes”.

“The record price set last year was €450 for a hogget of 18 months. This year, we are just hoping for the same again but it could be difficult due to pressure on lamb prices at the moment.”

Paul and his brother Thomas farm over 500 ewes in total and operate a ‘closed flock’ system.

“We’re farming at the foothills of the Blackstairs Mountains and like a lot of sheep farmers I’d love to be able to make a living out of farming, but it’s not possible at the minute. “I breed all my own replacement cheviots. If you keep breeding the black ram to the white ewe your bloodline will die out so you need fresh white blood coming through. A lot of breeders prefer to breed their own ewes to keep the flock closed.”

Borris Ewes are bred from a Cheviot ewe and a Suffolk ram, and Paul says they have the best of traits when it comes to sheep.

“Together they (the two breeds) make up the backbone of many of Ireland’s top flocks, they’re the country’s Rolls Royce of breeding ewes.

“The cross of breeds brings with it extra growth, power and size and good shape, without sacrificing the longevity of the ewe,” he says.

Although Borris Ewes usually lamb unaided, Paul takes his holidays from his day job with construction business Kavanagh Plant and Agri during lambing season to ensure everything goes smoothly.

“They usually lamb unassisted and the lambs are always great feeders and very lively. Borris Ewes are a breed that don’t need much work. They’re hardy by nature so lambing is usually smooth.

“I keep my lambing season short and concise and I try to have it all done in five weeks.

“I usually start lambing the last week in March or the first week in April.

“I get a great kick out of lambing though, I take great interest in the sheep and I think it’s just bred into me.”