Shauna Kelly with her Silkies chickens on her land in Ardrahan, Co Galway. Photos: Ray Ryan

29/03/2022 Shauna Kelly's USA Silkies chickens are feed with corn on her land in Ardrahan, County Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

29/03/2022 Shauna Kelly with a USA Silkies chicken and her dog at home in Ardrahan, County Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

29/03/2022 Shauna Kelly's 3 week old USA Silkies chicks at her home in Ardrahan, County Galway. Photo: Ray Ryan

Shauna Kelly “fell in love” with Silkies, a rare breed of Chinese chicken, when she discovered them on social media during lockdown.

She ordered 12 fertilised eggs from the UK to start with, and she now has a flock of 40.

Shauna Kelly feeds her Silkie chickens. Photos by Ray Ryan

Shauna Kelly feeds her Silkie chickens. Photos by Ray Ryan

“I moved to Galway seven years ago with my boyfriend, who’s a farmer,” says Shauna, originally from Enfield in Co Meath, who works as a technician with Creganna Medical in Galway.

“The Silkies started as a bit of a Covid project.

“I don’t come from a farming background, but I’ve always loved animals and chickens in particular. I wanted to get some, but I didn’t want the run-of-the-mill breeds, I wanted the most unique thing I could find.”

Shauna's Silkie chickens

Shauna's Silkie chickens

Shauna came across Silkies through a Facebook group for rare-breed chicken breeders, and after speaking to others and doing her own research, she decided to order eggs.

“They’re very scarce in Ireland so I ordered mine from a UK farmer and had them shipped over. They originally came from the USA,” she says. “I had to buy an incubator before they were delivered so that I had a way of hatching them.”

Shauna sells her fertilised Silkie eggs for just €3 and her chicks for €10 and is working to promote new bloodlines for the rare breed throughout the country.

One of Shauna's day old Silkie chicks

One of Shauna's day old Silkie chicks

“They’re quite new to Ireland and I’m trying to breed the best and promote the breed here,” she says.

Silkies, which are known for their fluffy appearance, have a variety of unique features, and although they are a delicacy in some countries, Shauna says they’re purely ornamental birds in Ireland.

“The first thing you’d notice about them is their fluffy heads, which are called pom poms,” she says. “They lack barbicels, which are the hooks that hold the feathers together, so they’re fluffy all over,” she says.

Shauna's Silkies

Shauna's Silkies

“Because they don’t have any barbicels, they are not waterproof so once they get wet they look completely different and deflated.”

Shauna says another unique feature of Silkies is their blue ear-lobes.

“If they don’t have the blue ear-lobes then they aren’t pure-bred. You really have to go looking for this though because they’re well hidden underneath all the fluffy feathers,” she says.

One of Shauna's Silkie roosters in Ardrahan, County Galway

One of Shauna's Silkie roosters in Ardrahan, County Galway

“Silkies have black skin and bones and they have five toes on each foot, which is different to other chickens which have four toes.

“They are real pets and they’re ideal for around children so they’d make a perfect addition to a petting farm or family farm.”

Just like all chickens, Silkies are susceptible to predators and so Shauna keeps hers well protected.

“I keep them in a pen at all times unless I’m out in the garden with them,” she says.

Shauna with her chickens

Shauna with her chickens

“My pen is surrounded by electric poultry fencing which is connected to a 12V battery. Pine martens and foxes are the biggest concern for any chicken farmer and it’s the same for me.”

Shauna’s Silkies lay around 120 eggs a year.

“Their eggs are small to medium-sized and they start laying at the end of winter,” she says.

“Silkies are one of the broodiest chickens. They continuously sit on their eggs and unlike most other birds, the male will sit on the eggs too.”

One of Shauna's Silkie roosters

One of Shauna's Silkie roosters

A few weeks ago, Shauna ordered 27 more eggs, this time from the Netherlands. They are in the process of hatching.

“Out of the 27 eggs, I’ve got 12 chicks. On average it costs €200 for 20 eggs from the Netherlands,” she says.

“A lot of factors affect the hatch. Because they’re being shipped quite a distance, they have to be handled a lot and this can result in damage.

“After they’ve arrived, the eggs should be allowed to settle for 24 hours — this allows the air sack to settle, which has been shaken during shipping.

Shauna's Silkie chickens on the farm

Shauna's Silkie chickens on the farm

“They are then put in the incubator for 21 days. I bought my incubator for €200 but you can pay thousands for one.”

Shauna says that between day seven and ten, she starts “candling” the eggs.

“A candler is a special light used to illuminate the eggs to see if there’s a chick inside and see what stage it’s at,” she says. “If there’s a chick inside, I leave it there to hatch and if not, I remove it.”

Shauna feeds Connemara ponies on the farm

Shauna feeds Connemara ponies on the farm



Shauna feeds her layers pellets, the norm for most chickens. She says the males “tidbit”, alerting the females to food.

“If the roosters see food on the ground they will start calling for the females and they won’t eat it themselves.”

She says the life-span of a Silkie is around eight years, but it depends on how they are cared for.